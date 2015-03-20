Colorado National Guard boss Edwards hangs up his uniform after 48 years

In a May, 2014 file photo, U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Mike Edwards, left, adjutant general of the Colorado Air National Guard, and Prince Faisal bin al-Hussein of Jordan watch a first-run attack competition at an air base in northern Jordan.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (Tribune News Service) — After nearly a half-century and service under nine presidents, Maj. Gen. Mike Edwards put on his uniform for the last time Friday.

The military longevity of the fighter pilot turned diplomat and Colorado National Guard boss was unexpected, he says. It never crossed his mind when he reported for Air Force basic training not long after the summer of love that he'd still be serving in the days of iPhones.

"It's been an amazing ride," Edwards said, as he readied for his retirement rites last week.

Edwards, 66, led the Colorado National Guard for a decade, and one of the nation's oldest airmen became a powerful advocate for using new training methods and new missions to rejuvenate the Guard, the nation's oldest armed force.

And having served through the post-Vietnam malaise that gripped the military of the 1970s, Edwards has fought the Pentagon to keep training money flowing to his troops through five years of military belt-tightening that threatened readiness for part-time troops.

Born on the plains of western Nebraska, Edwards spent his childhood dreaming of a life that soared above the clouds.

"Something clicked with me when I was just a little kid," said Edwards as he recalled building plastic models of the fighter jets of the 1950s. "I'd hang those fighters up by a thumb tack in my bedroom and be staring at them as I went to sleep."

In 1969, he entered the Air Force Academy at a time when other college campuses were roiling with protests against America's involvement in the Vietnam War. The war was so unpopular among young people that when cadets left the academy on weekends they tried to disguise themselves in civilian clothes.

"With the short hair, it wouldn't have mattered," he said.

But Edwards' work at the school led him to his dream job after graduation: flying the F-4 Phantom, America's most advanced fighter of the 1960s and early 1970s and a hulking twin-engined machine that carried the nickname "lead sled."

For seven years on active duty, he flew F-4s all over the world, including an assignment in South Korea where the jets were a prime deterrent to rising North Korean aggression. He also witnessed the struggles of the Air Force after Vietnam as military budgets were tightened, and tightened again during the Carter administration.

He remembers seeing lines of gleaming F-4s on the tarmac at Holloman Air Force base in New Mexico.

"Half of them didn't have engines," he said. "We were running out of money to buy parts."

By 1980, family concerns pulled Edwards home to Nebraska and off active duty. But his time in uniform was far from over.

"When I left active duty, it wasn't that I didn't love the Air Force," he said.

A couple of friends directed Edwards to the Colorado National Guard, where he could stay in the cockpit one weekend a month and have time to spend with his family.

"I wasn't ready to quit the service and I loved flying, of course," he said. "I dropped off a resume at just about this time in 1980."

Soon Edwards was flying high again, this time in the A-7 Corsair strike fighter. But his military career wasn't exactly rocketing along.

Edwards pinned on the railroad-track rank of captain in 1977 while he was still in the full-time Air Force. He kept those railroad tracks on his collar for a decade. His promotion to major came only at the last minute, as a move-up or move-out regulation forced him to put on a major's gold leaf.

The slow promotion was no problem for Edwards. Captains, he said, get to fly planes. Majors manage those who do the flying and are too often stuck piloting a desk instead of a plane.

He tells a lot of officers half his age to quit worrying about making rank.

"The more you hurry, the sooner you'll be retired," Edwards said.

But as he put on more rank, superiors began to notice something special about Edwards. There's a steely resolve behind his humble exterior. Unlike other commanders, Edwards is known as a guy who gets things done without drama or histrionics. What others accomplish by bellowing, Edwards achieves with a raised eyebrow.

Edwards was given command of a squadron of F-16 fighters at Buckley Air Force base in Aurora in 1995 and took the helm of the 140th Fighter Wing there in 2002.

He led Guardsmen in the chaotic time after 9/11 as his troops trained to shoot down hijacked passenger jets to prevent similar attacks. Promoted to brigadier general, he was assigned to the Combined Air Operations Center in Qatar in 2003 where he helped lead the aerial campaign that toppled Saddam Hussein's regime in Iraq.

When Colorado Guard adjutant general Maj. Gen. Mason Whitney retired from the state's top military job in 2007, Edwards didn't consider bucking for the possible promotion.

"I wasn't even thinking about it," he said. "I thought I was going to be retired at least three or four times before this one."

Pushed by others, though, Edwards took a shot at the gig and was selected by Gov. Bill Ritter.

"I didn't think I had a chance at all," he said.

In 10 years, Edwards has overseen a renewal of the Guard. Armories have been built across the state and in Colorado Springs, where a state-of-the-art facility houses an infantry battalion near North Academy Boulevard and Interstate 25.

Under Edwards, the Colorado Guard has also grown into a national leader in training, with the new Centennial Training Center at Fort Carson that puts Guardsmen from around the state through virtual reality simulators to prepare for combat overseas.

He's also directed the expansion of the High Altitude Aviation Training Site, which has a new facility in Eagle where helicopter crews from across the military learn the intricacies of mountain flying.

He led Guard training that saw troops head to the Middle East for combat and to South Korea for drills. He also led the Guard's response to local disasters, including the 2012 Waldo Canyon fire and the 2013 Black Forest fire, which blackened thousands of acres in El Paso County.

Getting Guard troops to help out in their home state was an easy task, he said.

"We are all basically in the go-mode rather than waiting for a call," he said.

At the same time, Edwards has fought a budget battle against cuts that carved into training funds and threatened to leave the Guard unprepared for battles.

"Truly, my entire Guard career we were in pretty damn good shape until the last seven or eight years when we started this drawdown," he said.

In 2015, as Army chief Gen. Ray Odierno threatened cuts to the Guard including the reduction of 8,000 troops, Edwards went on the offensive. As a Guard leader, Edwards answers to Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper rather than the Pentagon, enabling him to speak out against top brass.

But his public rift with the Army's top general was an action seldom seen in the military. At one point, Edwards said the only way to fix relations between Guard leaders and the Army was for Odierno to retire.

"Sometimes it takes changes in leadership to move forward with the ball," Edwards said at the time.

The cuts were scuttled by Congress, and Odierno retired. A report issued last year sought to fix relations between the Army and the National Guard.

Edwards said he'd do it again if that's what it took to defend Colorado's forces.

"Sometimes you have to speak your mind," he said.

Edwards said he's leaving a Colorado Guard that's poised for growth.

This year, the Guard will establish a new space control squadron at Peterson Air Force Base with 88 part-time airmen ready to help their full-time compatriots at Air Force Space Command.

With its ample supply of veterans, a reputation for understanding employers who support workers answering the nation's call and world-class training facilities, Colorado is also being eyed for other Guard growth, he said.

"We'll see where that goes, but I think it's a really bright future for our Colorado National Guard," Edwards said. "We are positioned with forces that make a difference at the national level and the state level."

As for Edwards, he plans to stay active in Guard issues as a retiree. And he's also planning to get back to those acres in western Nebraska, tilling the land and living up to his fighter pilot call-sign "Farmer."

"I'm going to do some decompression time," he said.

He says learning how to be a full-time civilian for the first time since Neil Armstrong set foot on the moon will be an adventure.

"It is more exciting than bittersweet," he said.

