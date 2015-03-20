Colorado Army vet convicted of lying about combat tour to collect compensation for PTSD

An Army veteran who reportedly lied about his combat record for years to claim disability compensation for post-traumatic stress disorder was convicted this week of making a false statement, the Colorado U.S. Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

Cameo Williams Sr., 34, of Denver, was found guilty Monday after a five-day trial and faces up to five years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.

For years, Williams received disability compensation from the Department of Veterans' Affairs while claiming to suffer from PTSD from a combat deployment, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, evidence presented during trial showed:

Williams served a little more than two years in the Army before he was discharged for misconduct. He did not serve overseas.

He told the VA his discharge paperwork didn't mention his deployment because of an Army error, but not only did his personnel file not mention deployment, he never received combat pay and he never had the medical screenings and immunizations required before a deployment.

Two soldiers from his unit testified that no one from their unit was deployed during the time Williams said he was overseas, and Williams' medical records also show him attending doctor's appointments in Washington during that time.

The case was investigated by the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of the Inspector General.

Williams' sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.

