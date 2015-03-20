Colonial delays restart to Sunday while pipe segment replaced

Colonial Pipeline Co. has delayed until Sunday the expected restart of the largest U.S. fuel pipeline, which was shut this week by an explosion and fire in Alabama.

Colonial aims to restore service on the main 1.3 million-barrel-a-day gasoline pipeline one day later than originally expected, it said in an online statement. The six-day outage means that nearly 330 million gallons of gasoline will be stopped up at the pipeline's Gulf Coast origin by the time the line restarts.

Federal and state agencies have taken action to ensure that gasoline is delivered to consumers potentially affected by Colonial's outage. Governors in Alabama, North Carolina and Georgia temporarily lifted restrictions that enforce how long truckers can haul fuel to market.

The Environmental Protection Agency's waiver of certain Clean Air Act regulations means that densely populated cities don't have to use reformulated gasoline to control emissions until Nov. 23. The CME Group, owner of the New York Mercantile Exchange, is reviewing the waiver's possible effects on Nymex futures contract deliveries, spokesman Chris Grams said by email from Chicago, and will communicate directly with customers as needed.

"The EPA waivers are not going to affect the New York Harbor market so much as the sharp sell-off in crude and expectations of motor gasoline imports," Patricia Hemsworth, senior vice president at Paragon Global Markets in New York, said by instant message from New York. "Any disappointments in the startup date past Sunday might bring the market back but for now, the entire complex is under pressure."

Front-month gasoline futures touched a daily low of $1.3676 a gallon Friday after Colonial advised shippers that conventional and reformulated gasoline grades could be commingled in its pipeline per EPA's waiver. Prices have pared gains since jumping the most in almost eight years after trading reopened following the blast.

Colonial said work crews made "substantial progress" Wednesday night to facilitate removing product from a portion of Line 1. After all fuel is removed, the damaged section will be replaced with a 36-inch-diameter pipe as a permanent repair.

"Colonial's team on-site is constantly reassessing our timeline for restoration of service on Line 1," the company said in the statement on its website at 11:30 p.m. New York time on Thursday.

The blast took out service on one line of a system that brings gasoline, jet fuel and diesel more than 5,000 miles from refineries in Houston to storage facilities near New York City. Colonial Pipeline, which is owned by a group that includes subsidiaries of Koch Industries and Royal Dutch Shell, supplies about half of the refined products used on the East Coast. This week's events followed a spill in September that left the line out of service for 12 days.

The second mainline, which delivers diesel and sometimes crosses with Line 1, was closed for several hours this week. Colonial's inspection of Line 2 showed no effect from the blast.

Watching Timeline

The pipeline makes shipments of gasoline in five-day cycles to Southeastern states that are otherwise cut off from access to refineries that produce motor fuel. A batch of regular conventional gasoline left Monday from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, according to a Colonial shipping schedule.

Supplies to markets in Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia are at risk when this line goes down, said Andy Milton, senior vice president of supply and distribution at Mansfield Oil Co., a fuel supplier based in Gainesville, Georgia.

So far retail gasoline rises have only been significant in Georgia, where pump prices rose 6 cents since last Friday, according to Tamara Johnson, a spokeswoman for AAA, a motorist advocacy group. Nationwide retail prices averaged $2.224 a gallon Thursday, reflecting a 1.4-cent increase since Monday's accident, AAA data show.