Cobra helicopter brought to high school to encourage STEM learning

West Henderson High School students in North Carolina took a flight back in history Thursday after viewing an AH-1F Cobra helicopter outside the school.

Celebrate Freedom Foundation out of Columbia, South Carolina brought in the helicopter through its School Student Opportunities and Rewards program. West Henderson was the 97th school the program has visited.

The helicopter brought to the school was used in the both the Vietnam and Persian Gulf wars.

The three goals of the program are to honor the military, instill patriotism and educate citizens, said Dave Capps, director of special projects. The helicopter and educational programming were brought to the school to encourage students to become interested in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) fields.

Recruiters from the U.S. Army were also on site to answer student questions and provide information on serving.

Principal Shannon Auten said bringing SOAR to the school was a no-brainer. The idea was brought to her from 1st Sgt. Joseph Kennedy and Lt. Col. Randy Lytle with the school's JROTC program.

Auten said the students were interested in the SOAR program. All 1,135 students at the school had a chance throughout the day to sign up to see the helicopter.

"It helps stimulate their interest in STEM programs, which is what we are aiming for," Auten said.

Legislative Liaison with CFF Gay Suber described the Cobra helicopter to each group of students. He encouraged them to focus on STEM education and the opportunities it can provide.

"Your generation has better opportunities than any generation before you, ever," he said.

Employers are constantly looking for skilled workers for industry sector jobs, he said. Decent wages and salaries, along with jobs opportunities in the state, are reasons for considering the field.

