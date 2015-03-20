Coast Guard training center annex named for Arnold Palmer

GREENSBURG, Pa. (Tribune News Service) — In honor of his time as a member of the U.S. Coast Guard, Arnold Palmer's name will live on at a California training center.

Palmer, who died in 2016, was a Latrobe native and professional golfer who served as a yeoman in the Coast Guard from 1951-53. Now, yeoman trainees in Petaluma, Calif., will undergo entry-level training at the Arnold D. Palmer Professional Annex, located in the Juliet Nichols Building on Training Center Petaluma.

"My dad said that the U.S. Coast Guard 'made (him) a better person for the world,' " said Amy Palmer Saunders, chair of the Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation. "He would be touched to know that others will be given the same opportunity to learn and grow in a space named for him."

Announcement of the designation came Tuesday from U.S. Reps. Guy Reschenthaler and John Joyce and U.S. Sens. Pat Toomey and Bob Casey. All four led an effort in 2019 to honor Palmer's time with the Coast Guard.

According to a news release, Palmer attended recruit training at Cape May, N.J., in 1951, where he was assigned to the role of physical fitness and self-defense instructor. He went on to serve as a yeoman for Rear Adm. Roy L. Raney, commander of the 9th Coast Guard District Auxiliary in Cleveland, Ohio.

There, Palmer was assigned as a photographer taking military ID card photos for all guardsmen in the district, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.

" Arnold Palmer represented the very best of Pennsylvania," Toomey said in the release. "From his time as an enlisted member of the Coast Guard to his accomplishments on and off the golf course, few personified generosity, kindness and commitment to community more than Arnold Palmer.

"The Arnold D. Palmer Professional Annex at the Coast Guard's Training Center Petaluma will enshrine Arnold's legacy as guardsmen and women walk in his footsteps to serve our country in uniform."

