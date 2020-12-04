Coast Guard suspends search off New Jersey for missing man

CAPE MAY, N.J. — The Coast Guard on Friday suspened its search in the waters off New Jersey for a man who is missing from a capsized boat.

The Coast Guard said it received an alert from an emergency beacon on Thursday afternoon followed by a call from a good Samaritan who reported finding a capsized 32-foot fishing vessel near Cape May.

The Samaritan retrieved one person from the water and said another was missing, the Coast Guard said.

Coast Guard boat and aircraft crews combed over 700 square miles for more than 30 hours without finding the man.

"The decision to suspend a search and rescue case is one the hardest we make in the Coast Guard. Our sincere condolences, thoughts and prayers are with the family in this difficult time,” said Cmdr. Brett Workman.

Officials have not released any names or given any details about how the boat overturned.

