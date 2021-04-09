Coast Guard rescues man clinging to kayak off New Jersey

Members of Coast Guard Station Atlantic City rescued a kayaker from the water on Thursday April 08, 2021.

Egg Harbor Township police notified the Coast Guard's Delaware Bay sector Thursday after getting reports that someone in the water was calling for help in the area of Longport Dog Beach.

A 29-foot rescue boat from the guard's Atlantic City station soon arrived, and crew members found a man clinging to a submerged kayak, authorities said. They got the man into the rescue boat and brought him to shore. He was taken to a hospital and treated for undisclosed injuries.

It wasn't clear what caused the kayak to sink.

