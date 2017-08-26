Coast Guard member guilty of sex assault, lying about it
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: August 26, 2017
SEATTLE — Authorities say a Coast Guard member has been found guilty of a sexual assault and lying about it.
The U.S. Coast Guard says Petty Officer 3rd Class Juan A. Guzman was sentenced in Seattle Friday to confinement for four years, a reduction in rank, forfeiture of all pay and a dishonorable discharge.
According to the Coast Guard, Guzman was convicted of committing a sexual assault in Port Angeles, Washington in May 2014, and then lying to Coast Guard Investigative Service agents about it in July 2015.
The Coast Guard says the incident involved a sexual act against a person incapable of consenting because of alcohol impairment.
