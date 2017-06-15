Coast Guard investigating threat claim at Charleston port

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. — Coast Guard officials say a terminal at the Port of Charleston in South Carolina has been evacuated because of a claim about a threat aboard a ship.

Coast Guard Sector Charleston commander Capt. Greg Stump told WCIV-TV that employees were evacuated Wednesday night and a portion of the Cooper River has been closed.

Stump said a YouTube conspiracy theorist reported a suspected threat aboard a container ship in the port. He said authorities are investigating out of caution.

The commander said the threat is more to the vessel than public safety. No further details were available.

