Coast Guard: 2 aboard crashed military helicopter in Galveston Bay
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: December 28, 2016
LA PORTE, Texas — Coast Guard divers are searching the waters just off the shoreline of northern Galveston Bay after witnesses say a military helicopter broke up and crashed.
Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Andrew Kendrick says the Apache helicopter based at nearby Ellington Field was carrying two people.
Witnesses have told Houston television stations the aircraft Wednesday afternoon was flying unusually low, they heard a loud noise and then saw it break apart in the air.
Debris was reported scattered over a section of the bay along with an oil slick. Divers have been in the water where the wheels of the chopper poked above the water surface about 25 yards from shore and a vacant cruise ship terminal in La Porte.
The scene is about 25 miles southeast of downtown Houston.
