Cleveland Tank Plant 'homecoming' to feature historic military vehicles at I-X Center

CLEVELAND — The International Exposition (IX) Center and the Military Vehicle Preservation Association (MVPA) announced the 42nd annual MVPA International Convention will be held in conjunction with the Cleveland Tank Plant Homecoming Military Show and Swap Meet from June 22 to 24 at the I-X Center.

“I’m excited to announce our annual MVPA International Convention will be held in Cleveland at the I-X Center,” said John Cheney II, MVPA event director. “Hosted by the Ohio Motorpool, a MVPA af›liate group, the MVPA Convention will headline the Cleveland Tank Plant Homecoming Military Show and Swap Meet. We are thrilled to be back at the ‘Tank Plant’ allowing us to display examples of the many types of armored vehicles produced in Cleveland, in which our nation’s service men fought through several wars.”

The show will feature vehicles built at the former tank plant including the M41 Walker Bulldog Tank, M42 Duster, M56 Scorpion, M108 and M109 selfpropelled howitzers, and M114 and M551 Sheridan armored vehicles. Also featured in show are military aircrafts, the Liberty Air Museum’s B-25J Mitchell, “Georgie’s Gal,” along with other member-owned aircraft. Known originally as the Cleveland Bomber Plant, and adjoining the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, the building’s large doors are still in place and operational, allowing the display of ›ying military vehicles on the ›oor with the show’s ground-bound vehicles.

Cheney has been leading discussions, planning and negotiations with the management of the I-X Center for the past three years. Combining an MVPA International Convention with a large public military show is not an easy task and can only be done in a few places across the nation.

“The I-X Center is a piece of American and Cleveland’s history,” said Bill Perrien, senior vicepresident for the I-X Center. “This Cleveland Tank Plant Homecoming Military Show and Swap Meet will not only showcase the vehicles that were once built here, but also take show-goers back into the rich history of the I-X. We know this show will capture the interest of the community by attracting prior employees and families of the two plants. With feature displays of the vehicles manufactured here, the two-and-a-half day public side of the show is expected to draw thousands back to where it all started.”

Show hours will be 3 to 10 p.m. Thursday, June 22; 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, June 23; and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 24.

General admission tickets will cost $15. Children ages 12 and younger will be admitted at no charge. Military discounted tickets (with a valid military ID) will cost $12 and be available at the box of›ce only. Discount tickets will be available in the spring for $13. Information about online ticket sales will soon be available at www.IXClevelandTankShow.com.

A $1 service fee per ticket will be added to advance orders if ordered online. Group tickets are available by contacting Cyndee Young at cyoung@ixcenter.com or by calling 216-265-2657. Tickets will go on sale in the spring.

* * *

International Exposition Center: History

The I-X Center, an exhibition building located at 1 I-X Center Drive in Cleveland, was originally built in 1942 as the Cleveland Bomber Plant, but known through most of its history as the Cleveland Tank Plant.

Owned by the War Department during World War II, the facility was operated by General Motors as the Fisher Body Aircraft Plant No.2 and made B-29 bomber components. In its heyday, the plant employed 15,000 workers, many of whom lived in housing projects built on Triskett and Berea roads and rode to work in a CTS bus dubbed the “Bomber Bus.”

When the war ended and the plant closed, the city of Cleveland decided against leasing the facility for future airport expansion at a bargain rate of $1 a year for the fear it could not afford the maintenance costs. After a brief tenure as an exhibition hall and sales center, the plant was leased to National Terminals for soybean storage.

