Class rings from West Point grads are melted for new rings
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: February 27, 2017
WARWICK, R.I. — A Rhode Island refinery has melted class rings donated by U.S. Military Academy graduates so the gold can be used for new class rings.
The West Point Association of Graduates' Class Ring Memorial Program links its corps of graduates, known as the "Long Gray Line" with members joining the ranks.
Forty-one rings were donated this year, most by families in memory of a deceased relative.
Gold from donated rings has been melted and mixed with new gold since 2001.
During Monday's ceremony at Pease & Curren, the rings were ceremoniously placed into a crucible, and a biography of each donor was read. Many of their families attended.
The gold bar was then handed off to a ring manufacturer.
Cadets in the Class of 2018 will receive rings in August before their senior year.
