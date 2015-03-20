Civilian lawyers skip plane to Guantanamo, defying judge’s order

The original courtroom at the U.S. Navy base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, seen in November 2014.

ANDREWS AIR FORCE BASE, Md. (Tribune News Service) — A Pentagon shuttle left for Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Sunday morning without three civilian lawyers who quit the USS Cole case, setting the stage for a showdown Monday with the military judge who ordered them to the remote U.S. Navy base in Cuba.

Veteran death-penalty defense attorney Rick Kammen and colleagues Rosa Eliades and Mary Spears resigned from the defense team Oct. 11 over a classified ethical conflict. The judge said, under his reading of the rules, they cannot leave the case without his permission.

“The military judge has ordered U.S. citizens to go to what the government claims is a foreign country to provide unethical legal services to keep the facade of justice that is the military commissions running,” Kammen said Sunday morning. “This order is illegal and neither I nor the other civilians are going to Guantanamo.

The Pentagon charter specifically shuttled attorneys and other war court staff for a scheduled three-week pretrial hearing in the capital case against Abd al Rahim al Nashiri. The Saudi is accused of orchestrating al-Qaida’s Oct. 12, 2000, suicide bombing of Cole, in which 17 U.S. sailors were killed and dozens of others were wounded.

Kammen has represented Nashiri for a decade; the two women came to the case later. Only a Navy lieutenant with no capital experience remains on the case.

Those aboard Sunday’s flight included the judge, Air Force Col. Vance Spath, and Marine Brig. Gen. John Baker, the chief defense counsel for military commissions, and his counterpart, Army Brig. Gen. Mark Martins. Baker authorized the resignations of Kammen, Eliades and Spears after they briefed him on a covert breach of attorney-client privilege involving something so secretive at the prison, neither Nashiri nor the public can know the details.

In an Oct. 24 filing, Baker advised Spath that he released the three after “a thorough review of the relevant facts, both classified and unclassified, and the legal parameters of my supervisory authority,” that considered advice from “a prominent legal ethicist, professor Ellen Yaroshefsky.”

Baker wrote that, as chief defense counsel, he has “unilateral, unreviewable authority to excuse counsel for good cause.” “Nowhere do the Rules make provision for the review or reversal of that determination,” he wrote.

On Oct. 16, Spath ordered them to appear in court, saying that while the general “purported to find good cause” to approve their leaving the case, Spath, as judge, has not. “Accordingly, Mr. Kammen, Ms. Eliades, and Ms. Spears remain counsel of record in this case, and are ordered to appear at the next scheduled hearing.”

Their absence is likely the first order of business Monday because, under the rules of court, a hearing requires a lawyer specializing in the death penalty to proceed.