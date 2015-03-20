Civil War leader honored

Winners of the National Medal of Honor represent some of the best that the U.S. military has to offer and on March 25 — National Medal of Honor Day — people in Franklin County will have the chance to celebrate someone who won the National Medal of Honor right in their backyard.

The Antietam Camp of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW) will honor Lt. Col. Charles E. Capeheart, who earned his medal at the Battle of Monterey Pass in Washington Township.

Capeheart was born and raised in Pennsylvania, but after enlisting in the Union Army was commissioned and made captain of a company of the West Virginia Calvary.

He assumed command during the battle of Gettysburg and led the midnight charge down the mountain in a thunderstorm that led to the capture of the Confederate wagon train during the Battle of Monterey Pass.

One of the largest successes of the Battle of Monterey Pass for the Union Army was the capture of Confederate supplies which makes Capeheart a crucial part of the Union victory.

Capeheart's skills as a calvary leader are actually what led the Antietam Camp of the SUVCW to him.

"Each year we pick a different winner [of the National Medal of Honor]. We've done winners in Gettysburg and Antietam and we were looking for something different, specifically a calvary winner," said Stuart Younkin, the commander of the Antietam Camp.

This year's program will take place at 10 a.m. on March 25 and will have a blessing, presentation of colors, the national anthem and Pledge of Allegiance, a spiritual message, a wreath laying and a performance of TAPS.

There will also be guest speakers including state Rep. Paul Schemel, and Washington Township historian John Miller will present local comments.

The Battle of Monterey Pass Museum and Interpretive Center is no stranger to ceremonies honoring military personnel. In April of 2015, the site had a wreath laying ceremony for Cpl. Joseph Brubaker Jr., a crew chief in Vietnam who flew over 600 combat missions and a Blue Ridge Summit native.

