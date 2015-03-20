City seeks to rename center to honor veteran lawmaker

HONOLULU — The late U.S. Rep. Mark Takai was remembered in Hawaii and across the nation for his love of his family, tenacious dedication and intense work ethic, as well as recognized as a champion of veterans' issues.



To honor Takai — an Iraq War veteran — for his service and commitment, a city council measure seeks to rename the Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center at the Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park in Waipio after him.



Introduced by council members Ron Menor and Brandon Elefante, Resolution 16-301 proposes to rename the facility the K. Mark Takai Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center. Takai used his initial instead of his first name, Kyle.

"It would be a wonderful lasting tribute to Mark while continuing to honor our veterans," said Sami Takai, the congressman's wife, in an email. "We are extremely proud to support this proposal."



Menor said he introduced the measure at the request of the Takai family. The resolution will go to the full council for a final vote Thursday. He said he hopes the city will hold a ceremony to officially rename the aquatic center by early next year.



"Congressman Takai made numerous and significant contributions to our community during his years in public office," Menor said. "Mark was a champion swimmer in his youth and a veteran of the Iraq War and also a member of the Hawaii Army National Guard. I believe that for all these reasons it is only fitting for the aquatic center to bear his name."



A graduate of Pearl City High School and the University of Hawaii, Takai, a Democrat, served in the state House of Representatives for 20 years. He won a seat in 2014 to represent urban Oahu in Congress, where he served on the House Armed Forces Committee and the House Committee on Small Business.



He deployed to the Middle East as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2009 and was a lieutenant colonel in the Hawaii Army National Guard, where he worked as a preventative medical officer. Takai was also a standout swimmer in high school and college.



After a nine-month battle with pancreatic cancer, Takai died in July at age 49.



"He was very dedicated and committed to working for the people and putting the people first," Elefante said. "It really gives honor to recognize just an outstanding individual who served Hawaii and who cared deeply about his community."