City in Alaska takes vote in opposition of Navy training exercises

SITKA, Alaska — Officials in the city of Sitka have voted to have the U.S. Navy move its offshore training exercises in the Gulf of Alaska in an attempt to protect marine life.

The Sitka Sentinel reports the Sitka Assembly passed a resolution Tuesday that asks for the location of the training to be moved farther offshore and for the activities to be rescheduled for fall or winter.

The resolution argues that hazardous materials and underwater noise from military exercises may cause harm to marine life and habitat. It says the training will take place in the summer when many fish populations are migrating and spawning.

The exercises - known as "Northern Edge" - are scheduled for May, although past exercises have been conducted in the winter.