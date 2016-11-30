Quantcast

CIA director says it would be 'folly' to scrap Iran deal

By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: November 30, 2016

LONDON — The CIA director says it would be an act of "folly" for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to scrap the nuclear deal with Iran.

John Brennan told the BBC in an interview broadcast Wednesday that it would be "disastrous" to end the deal designed to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

Trump threatened during the campaign to scrap the deal. Brennan said doing so would strengthen hardliners in Iran and possibly spur other countries to pursue nuclear weaponry.

The CIA director also suggested Trump should be wary of promises made by Russia because of Russia's past failure to deliver.

He said Russia and the Syrian regime are responsible for the horrendous humanitarian situation facing Syrian civilians.

Brennan plans to step down in January.
 

previous coverage

CIA Director John Brennan testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill, June 16, 2016. Speaking to the BBC in London on Nov. 30, Brennan said it would be "disastrous" to end the deal designed to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons.
Joe Gromelski/Stars and Stripes

related articles

article continues below 

0

comments Join the conversation and share your voice!  

from around the web

more top news