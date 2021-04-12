Christine Wormuth is expected to be nominated for Army secretary, report says

Christine Wormuth, then under secretary of defense for policy, listens to opening statements during a House Armed Services Committee hearing in Washington, Feb. 25, 2015.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is expected to nominate Christine Wormuth to be the next Army secretary, making her the first woman to hold that position, according to a news report Monday.

Her nomination is the first of the three service secretaries positions that need to be filled by the Biden administration, Politico reported Monday.

The Army referred questions about the nomination to the White House. The White House did not respond to questions Monday afternoon about the nomination.

Wormuth is the director of the international security and defense policy center at the RAND Corporation, a nonprofit research organization. She had previously worked as the undersecretary of defense for policy from 2014 to 2016 as an adviser for former defense secretaries Chuck Hagel and Ash Carter, according to an online biography. She has also served as the deputy undersecretary of defense for strategy, plans, and forces and as a special assistant to the president and senior director for defense at the White House’s National Security Council.

Wormuth recently led the Biden administration’s transition team for the Pentagon after Kathleen Hicks was nominated for deputy defense secretary and started the confirmation process, according to Politico.

The acting Army secretary is John Whitley, who has been in the position since Jan. 20. Before he stepped in as the acting secretary, Whitley had served as an assistant secretary of the Army since September 2018, according to his official biography.

