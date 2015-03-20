Chinese pursuit of MoneyGram raises espionage fears

The acquisition of financial giant MoneyGram by a company with close ties to the Beijing government might be scuppered by rising fears that Chinese spies would exploit the data of American troops and their families to track military movements and identify targets to turn.

The bidding war for Dallas-based MoneyGram pits China’s Zhejiang Ant Small and Micro Financial Services — called “Ant” — against Euronet Worldwide, a Kansas firm that’s American-owned.

On Jan. 27, Ant offered $1.9 billion for MoneyGram. Less than three months later, Euronet swept in with a $2 billion bid, but the only deal under tentative agreement is Ant’s.

A spin off of online retail giant Alibaba, Ant operates in China like America’s PayPal system but its subsidiaries include an online bank and a money-market fund. Chinese billionaire Jack Ma directs both companies but it’s believed that about 15 percent of Ant is owned by the Communist government and the sovereign wealth fund it controls.

In a written statement to The San Diego Union-Tribune, Ant said that no Chinese fund or government agency owns more than 5 percent of the company; none control the company; and they never “participate in Ant’s management or board, nor do they have access to the company’s consumer data or other private information.”

Hackers linked to China’s military and spy agencies are accused of raiding data from both the American government and key national security contractors, including aerospace leader Northrup Grumman and shippers moving military troops and equipment worldwide.

“With MoneyGram, you have a company that routinely provides financial services to Department of Defense personnel. That information can be analyzed and exploited,” said Christopher Swift, a former investigator at the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, where he probed international transactions involving terrorist syndicates, weapons smugglers and rogue nations banned from doing business in America.

“This is a merger that involves America’s financial system and the financial system is part of the critical infrastructure of the United States. On top of that, MoneyGram collects information about Americans and could be a potential source of information to the Chinese government,” added Swift, a partner at the Washington, D.C.-based legal firm of Foley & Lardner, where he specializes in white collar litigation, international law and national security cases.

Ant’s written statement insisted that it had earned the trust of 630 million global customers by protecting personal information. It pledged to retain all data about Americans on MoneyGram’s servers in the United States and none would be shared with the company’s China headquarters or Chinese government officials.

“Customer data will be managed by Ant in the same way as it’s managed by MoneyGram today. Importantly, any consumer data generated in the U.S. will continue to be stored on servers in the United States,” the statement read.

MoneyGram’s representatives did not return messages seeking comment. In 2012, however, the company entered into a deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. Justice Department after admitting to criminally aiding and abetting wire fraud and failing to maintain an effective anti-money laundering program.

MoneyGram forfeited $100 million for “turning a blind eye” to the defrauding of tens of thousands of American citizens and agreed to strengthen its compliance department.

It’s harder to crack down on Chinese government spying.

In 2014, a federal grand jury indicted five members of People’s Liberation Army Unit 61398 for stealing data from American corporations. The following year, the U.S. Office of Personnel Management announced that Chinese hackers ripped off the records of up to 21.5 million Americans, a treasure trove of data that included details about military members and contractors with high security clearances.

Troops and their families using MoneyGram to send money to relatives or friends must fill out forms that are designed to flag money laundering, wire fraud or other financial crimes.

Depending on the type of transaction, customers can disclose a wide range of personal data, including residential addresses, Social Security Numbers, birth dates and banking information, plus similar information about the recipient of the funds.

Outlets also record information from a customer’s passport, driver’s license, national identity card or other government-issued pieces of identification. The info is usually kept for five years in case federal or state bank regulators audit the transactions.

The sheer reach of MoneyGram’s 347,000 outlets or affiliated agents in 200 nations means that it routinely serves military members and their families.

The Union-Tribune counted 20 MoneyGram outlets running in an arc from Temecula Heights past the North Island Naval Air Station, the San Diego Naval Base and Point Loma’s Third Fleet headquarters to Imperial Beach -- where the SEALs are building a new $1 billion compound.

Eight MoneyGram outlets are found south of the Marines’ Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, Escondido and Rancho Ponderosa; six orbit the Corps’ Miramar Air Station.

Lemoore Naval Air Station, home to the Navy’s new fleet of F-35C stealthy strike fighters, has a MoneyGram in town. So does Yuma, Ariz., home to the Marine Corps’ F-35B program.

It’s a 10 minute drive from the gates of Vandenberg Air Force Base and its top secret missile and satellite programs to the nearest MoneyGram.

That concerns Euronet executives.

“Our team has been in the money transfer business for more than 30 years. We have a keen understanding for the significant amount of personal data that is collected and preserved related to the senders and beneficiaries in these transactions, and the view it provides to the financial sector,” said Euronet Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Michael J. Brown in a written statement to the Union-Tribune. “We also understand the impact on the lives of customers, and the risks were it to be misused by a company or government. Members of Congress, members of a congressional commission and others have raised concerns about such risks in this transaction.”

Although two Republican congressmen with oversight over America’s Chinese policy — North Carolina’s Robert Pittenger and New Jersey’s Chris Smith — have asked whether Beijing would use MoneyGram data to crack down on human rights dissidents, Ant strongly disputes their fears.

Other lawmakers told the Union-Tribune that they were just learning about the national security issues dogging the deal. Dayanara Ramirez, spokesperson for Rep. Juan Vargas, D-San Diego, said that her office is “currently waiting to get more information/background on the matter.”

Vargas sits on the Committee on Financial Services, which could exert oversight over the transaction. Uproar from the attempted purchase of six American commercial ports by Dubai Ports World in 2006 triggered a congressional backlash that led to the United Arab Emirates-based company dropping the sale.

The MoneyGram merger also could fall victim to a tiny federal agency lodged in the U.S. Treasury Department, the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States. Called “CFIUS,” it combines the expertise of 11 federal agencies, including the Pentagon and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, to weigh the purchases of key American firms by foreign companies.

In 2013, CFIUS helped thwart the sale of a mining company to Chinese investors over concerns that they would own property too near the Navy’s “top gun” fighter school at Fallon Naval Air Station in Nevada and the Marines’ Air Station Yuma in Arizona.

Four years earlier, CFIUS scuttled a similar Chinese deal to acquire another company with holdings near Fallon. The review cited “serious, significant and consequential national security issues” raised by senior Pentagon officials.

In 2012, President Barack Obama barred the Chinese-owned Sany Group from erecting a wind farm near restricted airspace at the Boardman test range in Oregon, where the military flies cutting-edge drones.

Because it’s an executive branch process, if Congress doesn’t step in then President Donald Trump gets the final say on the MoneyGram merger.

On Jan. 9, President-Elect Trump met with billionaire Ma at Trump Tower in Manhattan. Although Trump campaigned on an “America First” message, he called it a “great meeting.” Ma in turn promised to create 1 million American jobs over the next five years, mostly in small businesses, as Alibaba expanded into the United States — a point echoed by Ant in its written statement to the Union-Tribune.

The White House didn’t return written messages seeking comment.

