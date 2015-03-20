Child porn investigation uncovered possible sexual assault of 12-year-old

A child porn investigation in Virginia Beach revealed what federal agents say was sexual contact between a convicted sex offender and a young girl, according to court documents.

Bruce Lee Scott, 30, was sentenced Thursday to 16 years in prison, and still faces six felonies in Virginia Beach Circuit Court.

Assistant Federal Public Defender Amanda Catherine Conner and Assistant U.S. Attorney Randy Carl Stoker declined to comment on the case. A spokeswoman said the Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office planned to pursue the state charges now that the federal case has concluded.

Among other things, Scott is charged in Virginia Beach with rape of a child under 13 and two counts of sodomy.

“He will be found guilty or not found guilty there,” Conner said of the charges pending in state court.

According to federal court documents, Scott was convicted in 2006 in North Carolina of indecent liberties with a child. Conner said in court Scott was 20 years old and the victim was between 14 and 16.

But Scott didn’t put his problems behind him .

In late 2015, a federal agent used a peer-to-peer file sharing program to download five videos from a computer in Virginia Beach. And in August of last year, the agents determined the computer belonged to Scott.

Investigators executed a search warrant Aug. 2 at Scott’s home on Joshua Drive and seized a computer. Two days later, Scott went to the Norfolk offices of Homeland Security Investigations and agreed to speak with the agents.

During the interview, Scott confessed to using the file-sharing program to download child porn and to writing a series of sexually explicit notes with a 12-year-old girl. He also acknowledged having sexual contact with the girl, U.S. District Judge Arenda Wright Allen said in court before commending him on being so forthcoming.

“I’ve got to say this is one of the most honest confessions I’ve seen,” the judge said.

A search of Scott’s computer revealed a large amount of child pornography, including more than 1,000 still images and 46 videos.

In court Thursday, Scott apologized to his victims. He said he wanted to get treatment.

Court documents say Scott is a Marine veteran who enlisted in 2004 and was discharged in 2006 under honorable conditions. He had obtained the rank of private first class, documents said.

Scott’s defense attorney asked the court for lenience. She said her client was sexually, physically and emotionally abused as a child. Conner said his mother’s boyfriends also treated him badly over the years, with one utilizing “humiliation as a parenting tool.”

Scott was hospitalized multiple times as a child for psychiatric problems, but instead of continuing his treatment as an outpatient, he was sent to live with his father, who cut off all treatment. The father eventually had sex with one of Scott’s girlfriends, the attorney said.

Conner argued there was reason for hope and optimism about Scott’s future.

“Unlike a lot of people in his situation, Bruce has a great deal of reflection, desire for help, and a dedication to changing his past behaviors,” she said. “His sincerity, openness, and honesty has impressed his family.”

Federal guidelines recommended a sentence of at least 30 years. Under a plea agreement, prosecutors asked for 20. The defense asked for 15 – the mandatory minimum.

The judge said she wanted to give Scott a “break” in light of his honesty and desire to get help. But she also said child pornography was a serious crime that should be treated accordingly.

“The victims are very much in the court’s mind,” she said.

