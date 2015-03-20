Chicago police find rifle in stroller, handgun and ammo in diaper bag

CHICAGO — A Chicago woman was arrested after police said they found a loaded rifle wrapped in blankets in a stroller she was pushing and a handgun with extra ammunition tucked into a diaper bag in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Police were monitoring cameras in the area of 45th and Wood streets because of gunfire there about 11 p.m. Sunday and saw two women enter a house about 2:15 a.m. Monday, one carrying a backpack and the other a bag.

They left with a stroller about five minutes later.

Police asked officers on the street to “conduct an investigatory stop,” which they did about a block from where the women were first seen, officials said.

After asking if there were any weapons in the stroller, which was covered, one of the women said yes, police said.

Officers said they found a Mossberg Model 472 30-30 rifle with two rounds and a spent shell casing wrapped in blankets.

Police also found a Smith & Wesson 9 mm with 15 live rounds, an extra magazine with 15 rounds, an extra magazine and a box of 9 mm ammunition in a diaper bag on the stroller’s seat.

Yarisma Martinez, 18, was charged with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon. She was due in bond court Tuesday.

