Chicago-area Marine responsible for fatal wrong-way highway crash

Early Friday morning, Marine Staff Sgt. Domenic C. Andreoni and two others died after he drove the wrong way in the westbound lanes of Interstate 88 in Naperville and crashed into another car, police said.

The driver of the other car, Ali Erhaima, and his passenger, Shiva Inampudi, also died.

Andreoni was responsible in his most recent assignment for recruiting Marines from Oak Lawn and nearby areas, according to information recently made public by the Marines.

"Our thoughts and heartfelt prayers are with Staff Sgt. Andreoni's family at this difficult time," Col. Jason L. Morris, 9th Marine Corps District commanding officer, said in a statement. "This is a terrible tragedy and we stand ready to provide assistance to his family. We are also extremely saddened by the deaths of Ali Erhaima and Shiva Inampudi. Their families are in our prayers."

Andreoni, 30, lived in Elgin, Ill. and was raised in nearby Mokena, according to an online obituary. He played volleyball at Lincoln-Way East High School before graduating in 2004, according to the obituary.

Andreoni joined the Marine Corps in May 2009, Capt. James Stenger, public affairs officer for the 9th Marine Corps District, said in a statement. He served as an assault amphibious vehicle crew member before he became a recruiter. Most recently, he was assigned to Recruiting Station Chicago as a career recruiter.

He deployed to Afghanistan from October 2012 to April 2013, according to the Marines.

Andreoni earned several military awards, including the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal and the NATO-International Security Assistance Force Medal, Stenger said.

Andreoni had a wife and child, according to the online obituary.

His car struck one driven by Erhaima, 32, who friends said left Baghdad, Iraq, to escape violence. A friend said he liked to watch soccer, and made a life in Aurora with his wife and children.

Inampudi, 40, the passenger in the car, was returning to Naperville from the airport after a business trip, a friend has said. He was described as loving and generous, a good cricket player and a spiritual member of the Saiseekers Association of America. He had a wife and son.

A GoFundMe page for Inampudi had raised more than $167,600 Monday evening. A page for Erhaima had raised more than $67,500.

Andreoni had a series of driving-related cases in Will County from 2007 and earlier, and was most recently assigned court supervision and fined for failing to reduce speed in March 2007, court records show. Erhaima pleaded guilty this year to improper use of an electronic communications device while driving, according to Kane County records.

Illinois State Police were investigating late Friday, and did not have an explanation for why Andreoni was driving the wrong direction. A state police spokesman did not return a call Monday.



———

©2016 The Daily Southtown (Tinley Park, Ill.)

Visit The Daily Southtown (Tinley Park, Ill.) at www.chicagotribune.com/suburbs/daily-southtown

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.