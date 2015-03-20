Cherokee Warrior flight program honors veterans

Six Cherokee veterans felt some major VIP-like treatment as their feet were high off the ground.

Cruce Lansford of Tulsa; Robert Alberty of Locust Grove, Okla.; George Dewayne Johnston of Inola, Okla.; Donald Summers of Claremore, Okla.; Charles Ray Seabolt of Covington, Ga.; and Robert Wisenhunt of Carmichael, Calif., were the latest participants in the third annual Cherokee Warrior Flight event. A program that is similar to the national Honor Flight program, the Cherokee Warrior Flight pays tribute to Cherokee Nation citizens who served in the military by funding and hosting a three-day flight for the veterans to see national memorials dedicated in honor of their service.

"It was a great experience for me and my wife, Patty," said the 84-year-old Alberty, who is one-sixteenth Cherokee and served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951-55. "The people who were assigned to us veterans, they took really good care of us. If we needed anything, they were there to help."

The program began with a dinner at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa before a send-off ceremony occurred at the Tulsa International Airport. The veterans then toured Arlington National Cemetery, the World War II Memorial, the Korean War Veterans Memorial, the Vietnam Wall and the U.S. Capitol before arriving back in Tulsa.

"I think it's a trip of a lifetime for these veterans," said Cherokee Nation Deputy Chief Joe Crittenden. "We've done three flights so far, and I certainly think we are going to continue this."

For Alberty, touring the Capitol building was one of the trip's numerous highlights.

"We met with the representatives and senators from Oklahoma, and they talked to us one on one, which was a pretty good deal," said Alberty, who served in a communications instructions group for the Air Force before working 38 years in the private sector for a corrugated box manufacturer near Tulsa. "We had a good time."

Alberty admitted that he felt patriotic over the course of the Cherokee Warrior Flight.

"In a way, if you are patriotic, when you see some of the things we saw, like Arlington Cemetery, you become a little bit emotional," he said.

Lansford, a 90-year-old man who served on an APA Transport in the Navy from 1944-45, agreed.

"It was a real honor to me that people would remember what we did that long ago," he said of the Cherokee Warrior Flight experience. "I was all over the South Pacific, crossed the equator eight times and was ashore at Iwo Jima before they put the flag up, all before I was 20 years old, so it was a real honor that they would say, 'Thank you.'

"It's nice to have someone tell you that, and they pulled out all the stops," Lansford added before laughing. "They pulled out all the stops, and they didn't lose any of us veterans during the trip, which is really saying something."

Crittenden, who has attended all three flights, said those selected to participate are Cherokee veterans who have received the Cherokee Nation's Warrior Award. Each month, the Cherokee Nation honors a Cherokee veteran for his or her service "and sacrifices," he said.

"It's just a good trip," said Crittenden, who served in the Navy from 1964-67. "The fellowship is something they enjoy, and they talk about their experiences."

During one of the visits, Crittenden witnessed one veteran sharing some of his military experiences with another veteran.

"That veteran's wife looked at me and whispered, 'I have been married to him for more than 50 years, and I've never heard that story,'" he said. "Veterans feel that brotherhood. It's all part of the healing process.

"And a lot of people forget about the veterans' families," Crittenden said. "The veterans and the families have paid a price. They all gave. When that veteran was out there in harm's way, serving the country, the family sacrificed, too."

In Lansford's opinion, two of the most rewarding aspects of the Cherokee Warrior Flight involved bonding with the other participating veterans and having his daughter, Crucina Freeman, attend.

"Two of us veterans were from World War II; the other World War II veteran (is (Wisenhunt), and he is 99 years old," Lansford said. "My mother always told me to always respect my elders, yet it's hard for me to find anyone older than me. I'm glad he was there with us. It was really good."

