Chemist says VX byproduct was on Kim murder suspect's shirt
By EILEEN NG | Associated Press | Published: October 5, 2017
SHAH ALAM, Malaysia — A chemist says he found a byproduct of VX nerve agent on the shirt of the Indonesian woman on trial in Malaysia for the murder of the half brother of North Korea's leader.
The testimony Thursday was the first evidence linking VX to either of the two suspects. Previous witnesses have testified the nerve agent was found on Kim Jong Nam's body and belongings and have identified acute VX poisoning as the cause of Kim's death.
Government chemist Raja Subramaniam told the court he found VX acid, a byproduct of the banned chemical weapon, on Siti Aisyah's sleeveless T-shirt.
Raja said VX will degrade when it reacts with water, leaving detectable byproducts, and a person can fully decontaminate their hands by washing and scrubbing.
Indonesian Siti Aisyah, center, is escorted by police as she arrives for court hearing at Shah Alam court house in Shah Alam, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017. Aisyah and Doan Thi Huong of Vietnam have pleaded not guilty to killing Kim Jong Nam on Feb. 13 at a crowded Kuala Lumpur airport terminal. They are accused of wiping VX on Kim's face in an assassination widely thought to have been orchestrated by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
SADIQ ASYRAF/AP PHOTO
