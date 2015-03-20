Chelsea Manning says she wants to move back to Maryland after prison

Chelsea Manning, the Army intelligence analyst convicted of leaking thousands of military and diplomatic documents to Wikileaks, said she wants to move back to Maryland after being released from prison.

Manning was serving a 35-year sentence for the leaks but President Barack Obama commuted her term in his final days in office and she is now expected to be released in May.

"Decision: I plan on moving back to Maryland this summer," Manning wrote in a Twitter post. "(Takoma Park? Bethesda?) Can't wait to go home =D"

Manning, a transgender woman who previously served in the Army under the name Bradley Manning, is originally from Oklahoma. But she lived with an aunt in Potomac and studied at Montgomery College before enlisting.

The documents that Manning turned over to Wikileaks were published in conjunction with major newspapers around the world and shed light on America's international relations in the years following the September 11, 2001 terror attacks. The leak showed the extent to which entire troves of classified information was at risk of being made public.

Obama told reporters at his final news conference that he felt justice had been done in Manning's case but that the sentence she received was disproportionate.

"Chelsea Manning has served a tough prison sentence," Obama said. "So the notion that the average person who was thinking about disclosing vital, classified information would think that it goes unpunished, I don't think would get that impression from the sentence that Chelsea Manning has served."



