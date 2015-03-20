Charity, readiness come together for annual Toy Drop jumps

Operation Toy Drop is one of the Army's largest charity events - a toy drive that collects thousands of Christmas gifts for families in need.

It's also the military's largest annual multinational airborne operation - giving thousands of Fort Bragg paratroopers a chance to earn a pair of coveted foreign jump wings.

And for another year, U.S. Army Civil Affairs & Psychological Operations Command has shown that a single event can be both charity and training.

The two-star command, which oversees all Army Reserve civil affairs, psychological operations and information operations units, began its 19th annual Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop on Fort Bragg earlier this week.

On Friday morning, hundreds of soldiers waited in line outside of Green Ramp for a chance to chute up and participate in airborne operations that will drop 4,200 soldiers over Fort Bragg.

The first among them was Spc. Matthew Kreps, who arrived with other members of the 118th Military Police Company at 8 a.m. Thursday.

Kreps, whose company is part of the 503rd MP Battalion, 16th MP Brigade, said the soldiers had hoped to get guaranteed jump positions with another unit.

Operation Toy Drop includes more than a week of airborne operations.

Most of the paratrooper slots are predetermined. But each year, hundreds of seats are filled by a Friday morning lottery.

Kreps said the soldiers were determined to jump - and earn a pair of foreign jump wings from Singapore, Botswana, Canada, Czech Republic, Poland, Germany, Italy or the Netherlands - so when they were told that a guaranteed position wasn't possible, they decided to get in line.

"Botswana. Those are the rarest," Kreps said of which foreign wings he hoped to earn. "This is for charity, but we all want foreign jump wings to put on our dress uniforms."

The line of paratroopers grew through the day and night until early Friday, when hundreds of soldiers were camped outside Green Ramp, tucked into sleeping bags or standing with cups of coffee to keep warm.

Volunteers from the USO of North Carolina were on hand to provide the coffee and snacks as early as 4 a.m. And Kreps said the soldiers were resupplied periodically by other members of their unit.

More than 800 soldiers participated in the lottery this year, officials said.

Most received good news, as officials were able to dole out roughly 760 positions on coming airborne operations.

A toy donation was not required to enter the lottery, but nearly every soldier who participated brought some sort of gift. Collection boxes overflowed with action figures, Nerf guns, light sabers, Barbies and other toys.

Maj. Gen. Daniel R. Ammerman, commanding general of USACAPOC, said there was nothing quite like the annual airborne operation and toy drive.

"I think it's incredible," Ammerman said. "I'm extremely proud of my soldiers."

Soldiers from every airborne unit on Fort Bragg can participate in the annual operation. And each year, about a dozen Army Reserve units from Fort Bragg and elsewhere in the country use the training as an opportunity to exercise logistics, transportation, medical support and other skill sets important to their missions.

"When you think about a large, complex operation like this - it takes a lot to coordinate," Ammerman said. "Even though this is not a tactical operation, it's still an operation."

Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve Command, agreed.

"This is a very amazing, complex operation," Luckey said.

The general said Operation Toy Drop was an example of the leadership, energy and execution needed within the Army Reserve as it builds itself up as the nation's most capable, combat-ready and lethal Reserve force in history.

During Toy Drop, Luckey said, soldiers will develop relationships with international partners, assess their own potential shortfalls and, ultimately, become better from what they learn.

And at the same time, they're doing something good for their community.

"This is a great example of how you can leverage capabilities of the U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserve to help people and at the same time build readiness," Luckey said. "There's a lot of goodness in this."

Ammerman said Operation Toy Drop continues to build on the legacy that was started by the event's namesake, Staff Sgt. Randy Oler, in 1998.

Oler asked why the command couldn't train and give back to the community at the same time, Ammerman said. In the years since, the event has grown larger and has collected more than 100,000 toys that have been distributed to families in need via several different local organizations.

Giving back continues to be a priority for USACAPOC, Ammerman said.

"It's just a great event," he said. "You look at the gifts there - bicycles, video games - it's pretty heartwarming."

"A lot of families have tough times around the holidays," Ammerman added, noting that some of USACAPOC's own families are suffering, victims of October floods caused by Hurricane Matthew.

"There's probably some families that lost everything, that had to start over again," he said. "We're still recovering. But this helps."



