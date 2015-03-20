Change of command goes from one woman to another for first time at Navy Region Southeast

Rear Adm. Mary Jackson is piped aboard as the outgoing commander of Navy Region Southeast. When Jackson reports to her new assignment in Washington, D.C., she will be promoted to vice admiral.

A long-standing tradition at Navy Region Southeast featured a new wrinkle Thursday morning at Jacksonville Naval Air Station when a female admiral relinquished her command to another woman for the first time in the region’s history.

Rear Adm. Mary M. Jackson told the audience she hadn’t accepted the fact that her 2½ years in charge of the 18 installations in the region were actually over, but her close relationship with Rear Adm. Babette “Bette” Bolivar eased some of her reluctance to move on.

“Bette, you’re getting the best region around,” Jackson told her replacement as she stood at the podium inside a hangar in front of a decorated audience of military and civilian personnel.

Bolivar comes to Jacksonville after spending the last 2½ years as commander of Joint Region Marianas on Guam in the Pacific. Navy Region Southeast is the third region she’s commanded, after spending the early years of her career as a Navy diver.

Both Bolivar and Jackson graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy and got to know each other well from their time climbing the ranks in various aspects of surface warfare.

Jackson pointed out the humor in the fact that two surface warfare experts were holding a change of command inside an airplane hangar.

She also explained that every naval aviator has to pass through the region at some point to complete training, which makes it very important for the commander to create relationships with all Navy departments.

“I look forward to getting out and about to meet everyone,” Bolivar told the crowd.

Jackson downplayed the significance of the fact that Thursday’s transition between two women was breaking new ground in the region.

“You’d be surprised,” she said of how often commands are transferred from woman to woman. “It happens more and more these days. We have amazing young officers who are both men and women who are serving in our Navy. We should all be very proud of them.”

The numbers aren’t so modest, and they show just how significant Thursday really was.

As of December, women made up just 19 percent of the 323,184 personnel currently active in the Navy, according to records. A total of 101 one-star rear admirals are in the fleet, and only 13 of those were women — including Jackson and Bolivar.

The accolades for Jackson will be even more impressive when she arrives at her next stop.

Her next assignment is to replace Vice Adm. Dixon R. Smith as commander of Navy Installations Command in Washington, D.C.

Jackson will jump from a one-star rear admiral to a three-star vice admiral. According to personnel records there were only 37 active-duty vice admirals in the Navy through December, and just four of them were women.

“I’m just really honored to serve in our Navy,” Jackson said. “I’m honored to be able to represent this team. The fact that I’m a woman, sure, that’s part of it, but really it’s just about serving.”

Smith was the guest speaker at Thursday’s ceremony, expressing his confidence in Jackson’s ability to fill his shoes.

He complimented her capacity to react quickly and appropriately when times called for a composed leader. He gave examples like Hurricane Matthew last fall and the fatal shootings of multiple Marines in Chattanooga, Tenn., in 2015 when Jackson had to jump to action at a moment’s notice.

She displayed the level of poise necessary in any level of leadership in both situations, Smith said.

Jackson talked about how much she learned to love the Jacksonville community since she moved to the city with her family to take command of the region in July 2014. She even joked that she wished she didn’t have to leave the area for her new assignment.

“Today came all too fast,” Jackson said.

She said in recent weeks she’s been through four of the five stages of grief when dealing with the fact that she’s moving on. Denial, anger, bargaining and depression all hit her hard leading up to Thursday’s ceremony, but the fifth stage still hadn’t hit her.

“The last stage is acceptance. I’m not there yet,” Jackson said.

