Ceremony bids hearty thanks to the few remaining survivors from Pearl Harbor attack

Survivors of the USS Arizona, which was destroyed and sunk during the Dec. 7, 1941, surprise attack by the Japanese, chat with guests Wednesday at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam before the beginning of a ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of the disaster.

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – For some of these veterans, it was their first time to return to Hawaii in 75 years. For many – the youngest in their mid-90s, a few more than a century old – it will likely be the last time they return to Pearl Harbor, the scene of one of America’s greatest military disasters.

Dozens of Pearl Harbor survivors and World War II veterans gathered Wednesday for a commemoration recognizing their valor on Dec. 7, 1941, when Japanese aircraft decimated America’s mighty fleet of battleships moored in the harbor. Simultaneous attacks on Army and Marine Corps airfields across Oahu wiped out most of the fighter planes on the island.

A standing audience of about a thousand filled a covered pier that overlooks the USS Arizona Memorial and gave the veterans long and thunderous applause. Countless others watched the event being live-streamed by the National Park Service.

“To America’s World War II patriots here and watching at home: we will never forget your courage under considerable fire and seemingly insurmountable odds,” said Adm. Harry Harris, commander of U.S. Pacific Command. “Because of you, our future remains bright. We owe you an immeasurable debt, and we can’t thank you enough for answering the call to duty when Lady Liberty needed it the most.”

The two-hour attack left 2,403 dead and almost 1,200 more wounded. All eight of the Navy’s battleships moored in Pearl Harbor just off Ford Island were damaged, with four sunk.

Six were repaired and entered the Pacific war. Only one, the USS West Virginia, was present at Tokyo Bay when Japan formally surrendered on Sept. 2, 1945.

