CEO to Congress: Wells Fargo 'is better bank today than it was a year ago.'

WASHINGTON — Wells Fargo's chief executive Timothy J. Sloan on Tuesday defended the bank against withering criticism from lawmakers that the mega bank has not done enough to reform itself since admitting last year it had opened millions of fake accounts customers didn't want.

"I am deeply sorry for letting down our customers and team members," Sloan told the Senate Banking Committee. "When the challenges at Wells Fargo demanded decisive action, the bank's leaders acted too slowly and too incrementally. That was unacceptable."

The bank has overhauled its community banking division where the problems occurred, ditched the aggressive sales goals that led some employees to open fake accounts and taken other steps to address its problems, he said.

But lawmakers appeared unimpressed with Wells Fargo's efforts.

"What in God's name were you thinking? I am not against big, but with all due respect, I am against dumb. I am against a business practice that has puts Wells Fargo first and customers second," said Sen. John Neely Kennedy, R-La.

Citing Wells Fargo's debacles, a recent Equifax breach that compromised 145 million Americans' personal financial information and a breach at the Securities and Exchange Commission that may have allowed insider training, Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, ranking Democrat on the committee, said "it is no wonder the public doesn't trust our financial system."

"The changes Mr. Sloan and his team have made are not sufficient to reform a corporate culture that is willing to abuse its customers and employees in an effort to pad its numbers and increase executive compensation," Brown said.

Capitol Hill has not been very kind to Wells Fargo.

Last year, its former chief executive John Stumpf was pummeled by lawmakers for hours as he attempted to explain why the mega bank had created millions of fake accounts that customers didn't want or need. After a dismal performance, Stumpf stepped down.

Now it's Sloan's turn. It is likely to be a key test of Sloan's leadership since he took over 11 months ago as chief executive of one of the country's largest banks.

"When my predecessor testified here last year, we had not fully grappled with the damage the sales practices scandal had done to our customers, our team members, and their trust in the bank," Sloan said.

"But I heard you - and I heard our customers and our team members - loud and clear. You expect us to do better, and so do we."

But the bank has struggled to squelch concerns over the last year that it has learned its lesson. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., a fierce Wall Street critic, has called for the company's entire board of directors to be removed and Federal Reserve Chair Janet L. Yellen labeled the company's conduct "egregious and unacceptable."

Pressure on the bank began to build again recently after Wells Fargo announced that the creation of fake accounts had gone on for far longer than it initially acknowledged and that it had found more than 1 million new potential cases. Rather than creating up to 2 million fake accounts, the bank said it was probably 3.5 million. It also said in August that for six years, about 570,000 of its customers were charged for auto insurance they didn't need, driving some to default on their loans and have their cars repossessed.

That has sparked calls for more severe consequences for the bank, including another large government fine.

"Wells Fargo has a long-running pattern and practice of hiding its misconduct from public scrutiny," Americans for Financial Reform and Public Citizen, a public advocacy group, said in a letter to Sens. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, and Brown. The bank, for example, knew about the problems with its auto division last year but did not acknowledge them until they were exposed by the media, the letter said.

Wells Fargo already has paid a price for its misconduct. Its longtime chief executive, Stumpf, gave up millions in bonuses and the chairman of its board will be replaced starting next year. Wells Fargo also has paid $185 million in fines to regulators and reached a preliminary settlement of a class-action lawsuit for more than $100 million.

"Wells Fargo is a better bank today than it was a year ago. And next year, Wells Fargo will be a better bank than it is today. That is because we have spent the past year determined to earn back the public's trust," Sloan said.