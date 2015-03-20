CDC says fully vaccinated Americans no longer need masks indoors or outdoors in most cases

Stars and Stripes is making stories on the coronavirus pandemic available free of charge. See more staff and wire stories here. Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter here. Please support our journalism with a subscription.

Americans who are fully vaccinated can go without masks or physical distancing in most cases, even when they are indoors or in large groups, federal officials said Thursday, paving the way for a full reopening of society.

The change represents a huge shift symbolically and practically for pandemic-weary Americans, millions of whom have lived with the restrictions for more than a year. A growing number have complained they cannot do more even after being fully vaccinated and criticized the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of being overly cautious.

More than 117 million Americans are now fully vaccinated, or about 35% of the population.

CDC officials cited a growing body of real-world evidence demonstrating the efficacy of the coronavirus vaccines and noted the shots offer protection even against more contagious variants circulating in the United States. They said they also factored in the country's declining cases, and the rarity of breakthrough infections in people who are fully vaccinated. Nonetheless, officials cautioned the guidelines could change again if the pandemic should worsen.

The relaxation of restrictions does not apply to airplanes or health-care settings. Officials also noted that some occupational settings may still require masks. They urged those who are immune-compromised to speak with their doctors before giving up their masks.

The guidance means that millions of fully vaccinated Americans can begin returning to pre-pandemic activities, including in-person school and work, which many have eschewed since last March. The country is seeing the lowest number of new daily cases it has had in eight months, and deaths have decreased from a high of about 3,000 per day in January to about 600 per day, as many of the most vulnerable, including the elderly, have been inoculated.

"This is a day that I think will be marked as a true turning point in the pandemic in the United States," said Richard Besser, former acting director of the CDC and president and chief executive of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. "The idea that people who are fully vaccinated can take off their masks, can go outside, can go inside, be around people and not have to worry about COVID anymore, that's absolutely huge," Besser said.

Some experts and lawmakers have criticized the CDC for moving too slowly to relax restrictions for the fully vaccinated. During a Senate hearing on Tuesday, CDC director Rochelle Walensky faced criticism from Republican lawmakers for what they described as the agency's confusing messaging and guidance. Several argued that Americans might not understand the benefits of vaccination if restrictions were not loosened.

Other experts, however, have said the agency had to move cautiously with a new and unpredictable virus, arguing that updates were appropriate only after real-world evidence demonstrated that the vaccines were as effective as they were in clinical trials.

"This is an important recognition that the level of COVID risk for most people has fallen substantially, COVID is now a preventable disease, and we should embrace the success we've achieved," said Scott Gottlieb, an FDA commissioner under former president Donald Trump, who has criticized the CDC for moving too slowly to update guidance. "We may have to contend with COVID again in the winter, but we're looking at a largely COVID free summer, and we're well served by CDC's move today to relax their guidance and give a green light to those who felt bound by their mandates."

Public health experts expressed optimism that the updated guidance might help incentivize vaccine-hesitant Americans to get shots.

"Young people say, 'Why should I get vaccinated? I'm not going to die of this.' What they want to hear is, 'You can take your mask off,'" said Carlos del Rio, professor of medicine at Emory University in Atlanta. He added that it doesn't promote vaccinations to tell people to "get vaccinated but do the same thing."

Jason Schwartz, an assistant professor of health policy and management at the Yale School of Public Health, acknowledged mixed messages from the CDC but said that reflected "earlier stages of the pandemic and earlier stages of our knowledge about how the virus transmitted."