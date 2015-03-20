CDC: Pfizer, Moderna vaccines are 94% effective at preventing COVID hospitalization in the elderly

Stars and Stripes is making stories on the coronavirus pandemic available free of charge. See more staff and wire stories here. Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter here. Please support our journalism with a subscription.

(Tribune News Service) – The first two COVID vaccines to gain authorization in the U.S. have proven to be 94% effective at preventing hospitalizations among fully vaccinated adults 65 years or older, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday.

The two-dose mRNA vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna were also found to be 64% effective at preventing hospitalizations in elderly people who received just one shot, the CDC said.

The new figures were billed as “the first real-world findings in the United States confirming clinical trial data showing mRNA vaccines prevent severe COVID-19 illness,” the CDC said in a press release.

“COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective and these real-world findings confirm the benefits seen in clinical trials, preventing hospitalizations among those most vulnerable,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky said in a statement.

The assessment studied patients in 24 hospitals in 14 states.

Unlike a prior study in Israel that documented the real-world effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the Moderna vaccine was “equally represented” in the new CDC assessment, officials said.

Notably, the study also confirmed that the first shot of either vaccine “provided no protection to people” until two weeks after the dose was administered.

“It takes two weeks for the body to form an immune response after vaccination,” the CDC confirmed.

The CDC recommends everyone 16 years of age and older receive a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible.

©2021 New York Daily News

Visit www.nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.