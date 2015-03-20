CDC: Fully vaccinated people can go without masks outdoors except in crowded settings

Stars and Stripes is making stories on the coronavirus pandemic available free of charge. See more staff and wire stories here. Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter here. Please support our journalism with a subscription.

WASHINGTON — Federal health officials said Tuesday that fully vaccinated Americans can go without masks outdoors when walking, jogging or biking outdoors, or dining with friends at outdoor restaurants.

The guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is the latest set of recommendations for people who are two weeks past their final shot, and for those who have not yet been inoculated. The guidelines address growing calls from infectious-disease and other public health experts to relax mask mandates for the outdoors because breezes disperse airborne virus particles, distancing is easier, and humidity and sunlight render the coronavirus less viable.

For that reason, the guidance also says even unvaccinated individuals may go without masks when walking, jogging or biking outdoors with household members. However, officials caution that crowded outdoor settings still pose risks, and they urge everyone — vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals — to wear masks when attending sporting events, live performances and parades.

The recommendations come as more than 52% of eligible people in the United States have gotten at least one shot, but vaccine supply has begun to outstrip demand. The guidance is aimed at helping the fully inoculated ease back into daily routines upended by the pandemic while encouraging others to get their shots to counter highly contagious new variants. States and localities across the country are opening walk-in clinics to make it easier for people to get vaccines.

A growing body of evidence suggests that fully vaccinated people are less likely to have asymptomatic infections or transmit the coronavirus to others. Officials do not know how long protection lasts and how much the vaccines protect against emerging virus variants.

But "taking steps toward relaxing certain measures for vaccinated people may help improve coronavirus vaccine acceptance and uptake," the guidance states. "Therefore, there are several activities that fully vaccinated people can resume now, at low risk to themselves, while being mindful of the potential risk of transmitting the disease to others."

Last month, the CDC told pandemic-weary Americans who were fully vaccinated that they could gather indoors with other fully vaccinated people without wearing masks, and could visit indoors with unvaccinated people under some conditions.

The guidance released Tuesday includes a color-coded chart that shows activities that fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people can do indoors and outdoors, and which ones can be done without masks. The safest activities, highlighted in green, are outdoors in small gatherings. Activities with the greatest risk are indoor settings that involve behaviors such as singing, shouting, heavy breathing, inability to wear a mask or inability to maintain physical distancing, such as indoor high-intensity exercise class.

The nearly 96 million Americans who are fully vaccinated can now forgo masks for many outdoor activities, including:

Walking, running, hiking or biking outdoors alone or with members of your household

Attending a small outdoor gathering with fully vaccinated family members and friends

Attending a small outdoor gathering with a mix of fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people

Dining at an outdoor restaurant with friends from multiple households.

Officials say some conditions increase risk: crowding, time spent, lack of ventilation and high community transmission. That's why the CDC is recommending that it is safest for fully vaccinated people to continue to wear well-fitted masks in these outdoor and indoor settings including:

Attending a crowded outdoor event, such as a live performance, parade or sporting event

Visit to a barber or hair salon

Going to an uncrowded indoor shopping mall or museum

Going to an indoor movie theater

Attending a full-capacity service at a house of worship

Singing in an indoor choir

Monica Gandhi, an infectious-diseases expert at the University of California at San Francisco, is among the experts who had urged the relaxation of mask guidance outdoors, saying accumulating evidence shows the low risk of outdoor transmission.

"Viral particles disperse effectively in the outside air," she said in an email, citing numerous studies, including one in Wuhan, China, that found that one of 7,324 infection events investigated was linked to outdoor transmission.

"With more and more Americans getting vaccinated, I commend the CDC for revising its guidelines to say vaccinated individuals do not need to mask outdoors," she said.

She noted that the World Health Organization says masks are not necessary outside unless physical distancing, which the agency defines as about three feet, cannot be maintained.

Gandhi and others have said it's important for public health officials to provide incentives, such as the ability to go outdoors without masks, as "a great strategy to encourage those who are on the fence to get vaccinated." "Public health messaging since the time of HIV that focuses on positive, rather than negative, reinforcement has been shown to be more effective, so the CDC guidelines that vaccinated people don't have to mask outdoors will hopefully help persuade some of the vaccine hesitant in the U.S. to get the vaccine."

There is limited data on vaccine protection in people who are immunocompromised. The guidance says people taking immunosuppressive medications should discuss the need for personal protective measures with their health-care providers even if they are fully vaccinated.