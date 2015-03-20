Carrie Lee Nelson, WWII Army nurse and widow of former Wisconsin governor and US senator, dies

MADISON, Wis. (Tribune News Service) — Carrie Lee Nelson, the widow of former Wisconsin governor and U.S. senator Gaylord Nelson, died Monday at her home in Kensington, Md.

Nelson died of congestive pulmonary disease, according to her obituary. She was 98.

Daughter Tia Nelson, of Madison, said her mother was "fiercely committed" to keeping her father at home and being present when he died in 2005, which Tia and her brothers were determined to replicate for their mother.

"It was so much her nature to want to care for others that it was very hard for her to allow people to care for her," Tia Nelson said.

The couple's only daughter described her parents as having brought out the best in each other, adding that her mother was a "strong-willed, wise, thoughtful, fierce person," and her father never wanted her to change.

"There was absolutely nothing traditional about the way my mother walked through the world, and my father let her be who she was," Tia Nelson said.

Carrie Lee Nelson met her future husband while she was stationed at Fort Indiantown Gap in Pennsylvania after graduating from nursing school in 1945 and enlisting in the Army nurse corps for the rest of World War II. Gaylord Nelson was an Army lieutenant.

The two dated for several weeks before he was sent to the West Coast. They expected to never meet again but were reunited soon after in Okinawa in the fall of 1945.

Carrie Lee Nelson was discharged from service and moved to Madison, where the future Democratic governor was practicing law. She worked as a nurse.

The couple were married on Nov. 15, 1947. Gaylord Nelson was elected to the state Senate in 1948, governor in 1958, and to the U.S. Senate in 1962.

Carrie Nelson was not interested in politics when she met her future husband, but became a "political wife on her own terms," her obituary states. She was known to host memorable dinner parties with a guest list including journalists, lobbyists, diplomats and more in both Madison and Washington, D.C. The couple hosted several hundred gatherings during their time in Washington.

Former state senator Fred Risser, remembering Carrie Lee Nelson from a number of the couple's events, said she was not the type to sit back and listen to conversations but shared her opinions.

"She was an independent, colorful person," Risser said. "I remember on many occasions she would make known her feelings. She had a mind of her own."

She also used her skills as a trained nurse to volunteer with people who had developmental disabilities in Wisconsin and in hospice care in Maryland.

Born Carrie Lee Dotson in Wise, Virginia, on Jan. 29, 1923, she was the ninth of 10 children in the family. Her father died when she was 3, and she became a ward of the Masons of Virginia at age 7 along with three of her brothers.

A memorial service will take place at a later date. Carrie Lee Nelson will be buried next to her late husband in Clear Lake in Polk County.

In addition to her daughter, Nelson is survived by two sons, Gaylord A. Jr., of Dane, and Jeffrey, of Kensington, and four grandchildren. The family asks that donations in her memory be made to local homeless shelters, food banks or other nonprofits helping those in need.

