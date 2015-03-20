Carolina Panthers to honor the military during Kansas City game

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera gives directions while on the sideline against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif. Rivera’s father, Eugenio, served in the Army, and Rivera is tied closely with the USO.

Long known for their close relationship with the military, the Carolina Panthers will continue the tradition Sunday as they face the Kansas City Chiefs through a number of initiatives honoring service men and women.

The game in Charlotte is part of of the NFL’s Salute to Service military appreciation campaign. To begin the day, Lt. General Tom Waskow, a retired three-star general who resides in Lake Norman area, will serve as the honorary Keep Pounding drummer, the Panthers said this week.

For the second year in a row, players will wear a decal with the initials of a fallen service member on their helmets. Between the first and second quarters of the game, families of those military men and women will come onto the field to receive a replica of the helmets, signed by their player with a personalized note.

The players don’t meet the families, but last week they received the bio and story of each service member they will be representing, said Riley Fields, the Panthers’ director of community relations. All of the fallen service members have some sort of connection of connection to the Carolinas – either they were born here, trained here or were deployed from here.

“There is an understanding by the players of who it is they’re representing on the field,” Fields said.

Also between the first and second quarter, a video tribute will be played to honor service members.

The helmet decal initiative was something the Panthers had vetted through the NFL last year. They’re the only team to do it, but Fields said the response last year was so positive that it was listed it as a “best practice” throughout the league.

Fifteen Panthers players have at least one family member in the military, though head coach Ron Rivera’s military ties are perhaps the most well known. His father, Eugenio, served in the Army, and Rivera is tied closely with the USO.

In 2013, the Panthers became the NFL’s first Purple Heart team, a designation meant to honor the way the franchise has reached out to the military throughout the region.

