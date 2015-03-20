Camp Pendleton Marine died over weekend in car crash on base, two others injured

(Tribune News Service) — A Marine from Camp Pendleton's 1st Marine Division died in a three-car crash over the weekend on Camp Pendleton, military officials announced Monday.

The crash occurred on Las Pulgas Road at about 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 7. The Marine was pronounced dead at the scene, two others were injured.

One Marine was airlifted to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla, California, and is being treated for injuries. The other injured Marine was treated at Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton and later released.

The name of the deceased Marine is being withheld until the next of kin has been notified.

"Our sincerest condolences go out to the family, friends, and loved ones affected by this tragedy," Marine officials said in a statement.

The crash is under investigation.

___

(c)2021 The Orange County Register (Santa Ana, Calif.)

Visit The Orange County Register (Santa Ana, Calif.) at www.ocregister.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.