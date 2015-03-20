California veterans team up to write book on wartime experiences

A group of San Diego veterans are debuting a book they wrote together about their experiences being in war zones far from home during the holidays.

The 22 authors who served in the military at various times over the past 70 years— from World War II to Operation Iraqi Freedom — recently released their newly published anthology, “Away for the Holidays.”

The book consists of a collection of stories that give a glimpse into the lives of soldiers as they deal with Christmas spent in foreign lands, often near battlefields, far from loved ones.

Veterans wrote the stories over the past year as part of a free monthly writing class run by The Veterans Writing Group of San Diego at the Veterans Association of North County resource center.

The group was formed six years ago by John Maki, a retired Marine and Gail Chatfield, the daughter of a WWII Marine veteran who fought in Iwo Jima.

“The stories reveal the everyday sacrifices, camaraderie and pride of our military...they are often heart breaking, but always inspiring,” Chatfield said.

“While we are not a therapy group, writing is therapeutic to many,” she said.

The group is supported by the Writers Guild Foundation and mentored by professional writers.

“It was a labor of love but run with military precision,” Chatfield said.

Books are $10. Visit veteranswritinggroup.org or call (858) 205-2600.



