California National Guard helps Sierra town remove huge snowpack
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 24, 2017
MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif. — The Eastern Sierra town of Mammoth Lakes got so much snow this winter it had to get removal help from the California National Guard.
Faced with more than 40 feet of snow, the Mono County community declared a state of emergency and a request for snow removal assistance was sent to the state Office of Emergency Services, which called in the Guard earlier this month.
The Guard sent 10 heavy trucks and 17 troops who hauled away 4,000 tons of snow.
Capt. Will Martin told the Los Angeles Times that snow-related calls usually involve search-and-rescue, and no one can recall something like the snow-removal mission.
The Mammoth Mountain ski resort has so much snow it plans to keep lifts running until July 4.
Information from: Los Angeles Times
