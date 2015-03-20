California military poseur ordered to repay $18K

A 69-year-old San Rafael, Calif. man who falsely claimed to be a decorated U.S. Marine veteran was ordered by a federal judge Thursday to pay nearly $18,000 in restitution.

Gregory Bruce Allen, the former proprietor of the House of Steel gym in San Rafael, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in San Francisco.

Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley also placed Allen on probation for three years and ordered him to perform 100 hours of community service.

Allen was for years a prominent presence at military tributes and holiday parades in Marin, representing himself as a former wartime Marine lieutenant with a Purple Heart and other honors. In addition, his gym was geared toward military-style training of young people interested in becoming soldiers.

But his story unraveled after the military and the FBI investigated his purported Marine service. Authorities determined that Allen did not serve in the Marines and had no Purple Heart, but spent eight months in the Navy before being discharged with a knee injury he had acquired before enlisting.

Authorities also determined that Allen was using his purported Marine career to solicit money for military related charities.

“In connection with these fundraisers, attendees donated thousands of dollars to Allen’s ostensibly charitable endeavors,” federal prosecutor Andrew Dawson wrote in a sentencing memorandum. “In all, from June 10, 2013, to May 1, 2015, approximately $23,000 in donation checks were deposited into accounts controlled by the defendant. While most of the money Allen obtained was used for charitable purposes, some was also commingled with his other professional expenses. And regardless, the money was obtained through a deliberate misrepresentation of defendant’s past.”

However, Dawson noted, “a number of victims have noted that the benefits of defendant’s work with youth in Marin are undeniable, and the government does not dispute defendant’s apparently sincere interest in helping the youth in his program.”

In July, Allen accepted a plea deal for no prison time. He admitted to a misdemeanor count of fraudulently representing his military honors.

“Mr. Allen provided a positive service to the youth of this county,” said his defense attorney, Charles Dresow. “Unfortunately that was done under false pretenses. Mr. Allen has taken responsibility for his deception and apologizes to those he has hurt.

“The disposition recognizes that the donated funds were not used to personally enrich Mr. Allen but rather were spent on the youth in his program.”

The House of Steel gym is defunct.

