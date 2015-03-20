California city works to restore fighter jet once housed at George Air Force Base

VICTORVILLE, Calif. — Victorville, Calif. city officials said the public is invited to the official unveiling of a restored fighter jet that once flew over the skies of Vietnam, Japan and George Air Force Base.

Spokeswoman Sue Jones told the Daily Press the F-4C Phantom II Supersonic Jet will take center stage during an unveiling ceremony at the Southern California Logistics Airport on Pearl Harbor Day, Dec. 7.

“Besides operating the daily activities of the city, it’s important that we try to preserve a bit of the history of Victorville, which includes this fantastic aircraft,” said SCLA Director Eric Ray as he stood outside near the static aircraft display Wednesday.

The long-range jet interceptor fighter-bomber, which first took flight in Florida in 1964 and was used by the U.S. in reconnaissance and Wild Weasel roles for over 30 years, sat untouched for over two decades at the former George Air Force Base.

Roger Christoffels, an SCLA lead worker and Air Force veteran, said a sense of pride swept over him, his SCLA airfield maintenance staff and a group of volunteers who worked for nearly two years to restore the aircraft.

“That jet was part of the 35th Tactical Fighter Wing here at George Air Force Base so a few guys that were stationed here actually worked to restore the jet,” Ray said. “Those guys were part of the history of that jet and the base so it was very personal to them.”

Christoffels and Ray said besides the veterans, volunteers and SCLA staff that worked on the aircraft, many SCLA tenants and those who conduct business at the airport were excited when they saw work being done on the jet and the installation of the aircraft last month.

“There was sense of pride that swept over the team that worked on the aircraft,” said Ray, who also served in the Air Force. “The jet is a visible symbol of our history and we hope that it will spark discussion about the men and women in uniform who so proudly served our country.”

Jones said the city is actively reaching out to the public and local veterans to invite them to the jet’s unveiling ceremony, which is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday on the corner of Phantom West and Cargo Lane at SCLA in Victorville.



———

©2016 Daily Press, Victorville, Calif.

Visit Daily Press, Victorville, Calif. at www.vvdailypress.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.