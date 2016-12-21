California authorities recover stolen military ammunition casings during sting operation

HESPERIA, Calif. — Authorities recovered over 400 pounds of casings after conducting an undercover operation at a local recycling center Tuesday, officials said.

Deputies from the Rural Crime Task Force conducted an undercover sting operation at the R&R Recycling Center at the 16000 block of Smoke Tree in Hesperia where purchases of stolen material were reported, including brass ammunition casings belonging to various branches of the military.

According to authorities, the casings are frequently stolen from active military firing ranges by scrapers who trespass on government property to steal the brass.

R&R employees Raymond Montez and Carlos Contreras purchased over 400 pounds of casings from undercover deputies and, in an attempt to evade law enforcement, immediately attempted to sell the casings to another recycling center, officials said.

Deputies waiting at the recycling center contacted the employees from R&R and recovered the brass casings and will be returned to Twentynine Palms Marine Corps Base where it was originally stolen.

Both Montez and Contreras were released at the scene with charges pending, including various business and professions code violations committed during the purchase of the stolen material.

———

©2016 Daily Press, Victorville, Calif.

Visit Daily Press, Victorville, Calif. at www.vvdailypress.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.