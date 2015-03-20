Calif. SWAT team members traveling to Jordan for counter terrorism training

A Yuba County Sheriff's Department SWAT member draws his weapon and evaluates the scene of an active shooter exercise Aug. 17, 2016, at Beale Air Force Base, Calif. A SWAT team from Stanislaw County, Calif., will be travelling to Jordan for training, according to reports on March 31, 2017.

MODESTO, Calif. (Tribune News Service) — Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson says his SWAT team needs counter terrorism training, and they’ll get it 7,400 miles away in Jordan next month.

So far, Stanislaus County leaders are not taking issue with the 14,800-mile round trip for the military-style training at the elite center – at the public’s expense. The eight SWAT members will compete with tactical teams from around the world in a “warrior challenge” at the King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Center in Amman.

The itinerary for the 11-day trip includes a stop in Paris for vacation time.

Christianson needed to get approval from the county chief executive’s office because it’s out-of-country travel on county business. The $23,512 estimated cost includes $13,360 in costs for the 18-hour flight, and a total of $10,152 for meals and other daily expenses.

County CEO Stan Risen said he approved the request in December after giving it some thought.

“I took a close look at it,” Risen said Thursday, noting it’s unusual to approve international travel for county employees. “For the cost of the training and the number of people, I thought it was fairly reasonable for what we are receiving.”

On the return trip from the Middle East, the team members will stop in Paris for three days, May 5-7. They will fly back to the United States on May 8. The employees will be responsible for food, lodging and their own sightseeing costs while in Paris, Christianson stressed.

He said the employees came up with the idea for the three days of vacation. “It’s their own vacation time. The county is not paying for that. They wanted to spend a couple of days there,” the sheriff said.

Christianson learned about the Jordan training center on his 10-day trip to Israel in 2015 for education in counter terrorism strategies at the Jewish Institute for National Security Affairs.

On that trip, the sheriff met with the son of Jordan’s ruler, King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein, and visited the elaborate training center that bears the king’s name.

Touted as a think tank and laboratory for military operations, the 15-square-mile training site has support buildings and an Airbus 300 aircraft for simulated hostage and terrorist situations, a “shoothouse” for close-quarters battle and live-fire training, as well as camera systems and battle simulators for training elite forces.

The Stanislaus team led by SWAT Commander Mike Radford, who also is chief of Waterford police services, will participate in a warrior challenge that brings together military, counter terrorism and police tactical teams from around the world.

Participants will be judged on their abilities of marksmanship, teamwork, tactics and communications.

Christianson said his department’s tactical team should be prepared for incidents such as the terrorist shootings that killed dozens of people in San Bernardino and Orlando, Fla.

“We know there are attacks on our soil,” Christianson said. “I think it’s a terrific opportunity to take advantage of some of the best tactical training in the world.”

Christianson said he doesn’t know how the local team might fare in the competition. SWAT members have participated in the Alameda County Urban Shield events for several years. A recent Top 10 placing entitled the group to three days of firearms training provided by a gun manufacturer, he said.

According to the request to Risen, the county’s cost for the training in Jordan will come out of the sheriff’s office budget or asset forfeiture funds derived from drug busts. Christianson said the team members, upon their return, can share what they learn with tactical units in neighboring cities or the broader region.

County Supervisor Jim DeMartini said he wasn’t aware of any county leaders taking issue with sending county employees on the international trip. “These are the hot spots in the world that deal with terrorism,” he said. “Hopefully, they can bring home something we can use here.”

What about the leisure time in Paris? “They are pushing the envelope there a little bit,” DeMartini said.

Christianson acknowledged the training and vacation time could have the additional benefit of boosting morale.

“We can surely afford to send this team to the best training in the world,” he said. “Our department is not the highest paid agency in the Central Valley. I am supportive of their vacation time. They are entitled to it.”

