Calif. moves to snag more troops, defense contracts

California dwarfs Virginia.

You could fit nearly four Virginias into the map of the Golden State, and California boasts a population nearly five times as large.

But when it comes to sluicing Pentagon cash to the states, Virginia stands on top — $54.7 billion compared to second-place California’s $52.5 billion, according to the most recent Department of Defense report tracking annual military spending.

That’s about $6,600 in Pentagon spending per every person in Virginia — nearly five times what’s generated in California. And that’s despite California, with San Diego County as its defense anchor, hosting 30,000 more active-duty troops than the Old Dominion state, according to 2015 statistics.

“Wayne Gretzky had a quote: ‘Skate to where the puck is going, not where it’s already been.’ That sums up Virginia’s approach,” said retired Navy Cmdr. Mark Brunner, a former staffer to two senators and once the ringleader of the state’s efforts to keep defense jobs in Virginia.

“The story of Virginia is the story of prudent foresight, when we’ve invested in technologies before others understand their importance, when we’ve ensured that there’s the proper military construction infrastructure so that the military doesn’t need to wait for what they need,” said Brunner, currently vice president of the Washington, D.C.-based Cohen Group, a global corporate strategy firm founded by ex-Defense Secretary William Cohen.

California officials insist they’re speeding to the Pentagon puck now, too — thanks to attrition in the ranks of Virginia’s powerful Capitol Hill delegation, the planned pivot of American military forces toward Asia and a political push launched in Sacramento three years ago to vie harder for defense contracts and personnel.

“We’re going to make sure that California is doing the right things to grow, enhance and protect what we already have going here … and become a more significant part of the U.S. national security effort,” said retired Marine Lt. Gen. Ed Hanlon, a former commander of Camp Pendleton and the vice chair of the Governor’s Military Council.

The nation has other notable national security sites, from the Army’s massive Fort Bragg in North Carolina, to the Army and Air Force’s Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state, to multiple military installations on Hawaii’s island of Oahu.

But no other locations come close to the funding levels of Virginia and California, and that dynamic isn’t expected to change in coming decades.

In 2013, Gov. Jerry Brown launched the state’s military council. Then last year it became a permanent wing of state government, thanks to enabling legislation spearheaded by Assemblywoman Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, then the speaker of her chamber.

It has a full-time staffer in Washington, D.C. — Andreas Mueller — and an oversight panel of 21 board members. Those trustees include San Diegans such as retired Marines Hanlon and Col. Rocky Chavez, Army Maj. Gen. Dennis Kenneally and Navy Rear Adms. Ken Slaght and Jim Johnson.

The heavy San Diegan presence on the board makes sense.

San Diego County is the top recipient of federal defense spending in California — $23.3 billion for troops and defense projects last year, up by about $600 million from 2014, according to the nonprofit San Diego Military Advisory Council, or SD-MAC as it’s commonly called.

Broadly speaking, the military footprint in San Diego County mirrors the Navy-heavy presence in the 17 counties of Virginia’s Tidewater region (also frequently known as Hampton Roads). San Diego County has more residents, 3.2 million to 1.7 million, but both areas are blessed with warm-water ports, large training zones and local governments and nonprofits to help ease potential frictions with the military.

SD-MAC resembles the Hampton Roads Military and Federal Facility Alliance, except the Virginian contingent is bigger and throws around a lot more money. SD-MAC’s annual budget hovers around $250,000 and the group spends about $10,000 annually on lobbying — two visits to Capitol Hill to hand out a yearly report to lawmakers.

The Hampton Roads group last year reported $848,248 in income, half of which was spent on full-time lobbyists working Capitol Hill, according to their federal tax-exemption filings.

Sacramento’s strategy has turned SD-MAC into the state’s eyes and ears in Southern California.

Jesse Gipe, a manager for the San Diego Regional Economic Development Corporation, said local planners work with SD-MAC to create an annual list of priorities from the county’s military commanders, and then they turn it into legislative priorities in Sacramento and Washington for more troops, aircraft, ships and dollars.

Mueller said these wish lists don’t mean that California will try to “poach anything” from other states, but if the Pentagon decides to move units to the West, he’ll “advocate for it” and spring “if new things are coming out,” such as emerging drone or space technologies that could be based here.

“Virginia has had the power, and that’s the news story over there. But I would argue — and I’m not talking Virginia down — that here we’re doing a great job, so the story is very different,” Mueller said.

He should know. He’s a former staffer for Rep. Glenn Nye, a Virginia Democrat who lost a 2010 re-election bid. Mueller worked closely with Brunner on Capitol Hill and acknowledged that California’s game plan in many ways resembles Virginia’s.

And it’s designed that way largely because of how California bungled the drawdown of military forces at the end of the Cold War — while Virginia didn’t.

Damaging drawdown

Between 1988 and 1995, four rounds of the Base Realignment and Closure process, or BRAC, shuttered 26 bases in California, slashing 54 percent of the personnel stationed here — half of all troop losses nationwide.

State officials estimated that the cuts cost California $9.6 billion in annual revenue and 93,000 jobs.

By 2005, the military’s longtime presence in San Francisco had virtually vanished, although the state avoided deep downsizing during that year’s BRAC.

Mueller pointed out how disorganized California’s efforts were, with temporary task forces hastily arising at the start of each BRAC round before dissolving after the bases closed. He said Brown wanted to make sure that didn’t happen again.

It’s not that Virginia escaped BRAC — 22 bases there closed between 1988 and 2005 — but the Pentagon realigned 30 installations in Virginia, importing troops and civilian Defense Department employees from other parts of the country to make up for the losses, according to multiple studies prepared by state agencies in Richmond.

“A lot of communities around the country spend a great deal of time worrying about BRAC. We don’t look at it that way,” said retired Rear Adm. Craig Quigley, executive director of the Hampton Roads Military and Federal Facility Alliance and a former deputy assistant secretary of defense.

“We try to do the best we can every day to mitigate whatever shortcomings that may exist around our installations — whether it’s residential encroachment or quality of life or whatever. If you learn about an issue, deal with it in the moment. Don’t put it off until a future BRAC round and then go to general quarters. Deal with it as it appears. And if the day comes that there’s a new round of BRAC, we will be as prepared as we possibly can be.”

Powerful politicos

Virginia’s vaunted congressional delegation in Washington made those preparations easier in past decades.

Although armed with only 11 lawmakers in the House and two in the Senate, Virginia consistently outmaneuvered California and other states by exploiting strong links to the Pentagon, an iron legislative discipline and savvy regional organization that linked Capitol Hill to the smallest municipalities back home, officials told The San Diego Union-Tribune.

“When it comes to supporting common-sense decisions that have a direct impact on the federal sector here, they are remarkably united in their approach. And it’s a wonderful thing,” Quigley said.

For example, two former Navy secretaries — John Warner and Jim Webb — served Virginia in the U.S. Senate at the same time in the 2000s.

Webb’s replacement, the recent vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine, sits on the powerful Senate Armed Services Committee.

Virginia lawmakers pack the important House Armed Services Committee, too.

Rep. J. Randy Forbes, whose district extends into the Hampton Roads suburbs, helms its Seapower Subcommittee, where he’s credited as the architect of the biggest buying spree on warships since the Ronald Reagan administration.

He’s joined by Rep. Scott Rigell, whose district includes Norfolk, plus their Tidewater neighbor Rep. Rob Wittman.

They and other Virginia lawmakers united to block Pentagon proposals to dismantle an air wing and retire the Navy’s fleet of cruisers and the aircraft carrier George Washington.

“We called in every favor we had, but it was the right thing to do for national security,” Brunner said. “Can you imagine if we had one fewer carrier than we have now?”

But the delegation’s greatest victory might have been scuttling Florida’s bid to serve as the homeport for a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier.

After nearly three years of study, in 2009 the Navy announced the decision to transfer a flattop from Virginia to the Navy’s Mayport base, near Jacksonville, Fla.

It was part of a wider dispersal strategy — moving carriers out of the Norfolk area by 2019 to ports along the eastern seaboard in order to mitigate the risk of multiple flattops being lost to a catastrophic natural disaster, accident or act of war.

The Navy estimated that the carrier heading to Florida would generate 2,900 new jobs and pump $428 million into the Jacksonville economy, plus $10 million in local tax contributions. Florida officials began plans to dredge the harbor and erect a pier to accommodate the gigantic vessel.

Then came the sequestration deal in 2011, designed to corral federal spending. Virginia pounced, delaying the move while putting together an analysis for why the Navy should kill the relocation strategy.

“With Mayport, all we wanted was the chance to present an objective analysis of the proposed project,” Brunner said. “We showed the Navy that building a duplicate pier during a time of economic austerity was a poor use of funding. We already had the capacity for the carrier in Virginia.”

As a staffer for the Virginia delegation, Mueller penned the legislation to block the Jacksonville deal.

Officials for Jacksonville did not return messages seeking comment for this story.

Damaged delegation

Recent retirements and runoffs have ravaged the experienced Virginia delegation.

The two senators who led the Mayport fight, Webb and Warner, have stepped down. Webb’s brief run for the Democratic presidential nomination fizzled last year. Kaine would have left the delegation had Hillary Clinton won the White House, but he’s now expected to retain his prized perch on the Senate Armed Services Committee.

In the House, an insurgent tea party candidate knocked out the Seapower Subcommittee’s Forbes in the GOP primary.

Rigell has announced his retirement and is set to depart in January. Wittman has signaled his bid to run for governor, potentially bumping him off of the House Armed Services Committee in 2017.

Rumors swirling through the Pentagon, however, hint that Forbes might become President-elect Donald Trump’s secretary of the Navy, which would be a coup for the Virginia delegation.

Nine California representatives remain on the House Armed Services Committee, including Duncan Hunter, R-Alpine, and San Diego Democrats Susan Davis and Scott Peters.

Peters said the trio worked together to obtain funding for new facilities for the Navy SEALs in Coronado and F-35 jets at Miramar Marine Corps Air Station, plus pay for upgrades to the 32nd Street pier for warships coming to San Diego because of the military’s ongoing westward restructuring of its forces.

Davis and Peters also crossed the aisle to back a Hunter measure to buy the military nine MQ-9 drones that are manufactured in Poway. The “divisions in California are more regional than partisan,” Peters said, a point that state staffer Mueller concedes.

“We’re herding a lot of cats. We have 55 people, plus two senators,” Mueller said.

Hanlon, the lieutenant general who serves on the California Governor’s Military Council, said orchestrating the many lawmakers in Sacramento and Washington remains “a work in progress.”

“But we try. We try to deal with and try to get to all of our congressional delegation. We present the evidence to them and we do the best that we can,” he said.

Tidewater success

Tidewater officials said the hits to its Senate and House representation will hurt, but not for long, thanks to a game plan that made their region the Navy’s favorite destination for warships in the first place.

Robert Crum Jr., executive director of both the Hampton Roads Planning District Commission and that region’s Transportation Planning Organization, said local governments often are divided by economics, race, class and party — but that when it comes to the military, they’re united.

Through “honest conversation,” he said, they reach decisions that help the military and the region avoid “shallow consensus.” Crum pointed to all the Tidewater counties coming together this month to ratify a $4 billion interstate, bridge and tunnel project to reduce congestion linked to military bases by 2024.

When BRAC threatened to close the Navy’s air station in Oceana because residential development encroached on the runway, Virginia’s delegation on Capitol Hill worked with state, regional and local officials to ensure that municipality would buy all the houses ringing the base.

Crum and Quigley said they really don’t see themselves in competition with San Diego County, and civic boosters in both communities would agree on most policy issues, especially the need for a strong Navy.

They said their Tidewater region also won’t surrender its unrivaled role as the center of shipbuilding and repair. Currently, half of the nation’s submarines are constructed there, as are all American aircraft carriers.

San Diego has an open berth for a third flattop, but the new Gerald R. Ford likely won’t come here.

That’s partly because the Virginia delegation played to where the puck was going.

“Five years before the Ford was even going to be constructed, we took a look at the electrical system that it required. Before the ship was built, we had a pier specially designed for the Ford’s needs already in place,” said Brunner, who was praised by both California and Virginia officials for his competence and professionalism.

Despite Virginia officials’ best efforts, low defense spending in an age of federal budget austerity has forced the Tidewater region to deal with a “new normal,” Quigley said.

At the beginning of the war in Iraq in 2003, the Hampton Roads area boasted 113,400 active-duty troops. Today’s figure is about 78,000.

A helicopter squadron recently departed the state for California.

New aircraft carriers like the Ford and jets like the F-35 require fewer sailors and Marines to operate and maintain. And although Trump’s election sparks questions about the future of the military’s pivot to Asia, officials told the Union-Tribune the pivot has bipartisan support in Congress — and will likely shrink opportunities to host warships in Virginia.

“Virginia is being forced to look at different industry areas because they’re losing so much defense,” Mueller said. “The opposite is true here in California.”

A key California asset: Increasingly cheap renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power, industries that have strong support from both Sacramento and a Pentagon trying to curb its dependence on fossil fuels.

To outgoing Navy Secretary Raymond “Ray” Mabus, the pivot to Asia is making San Diego the future of America’s maritime might.

“We’re putting most of our newest ships here,” Mabus said in an interview with the Union-Tribune. “The (destroyer) Zumwalt is coming here. All the DDG-1000s are coming here. We’re putting our newest aircraft in the Pacific. The (long range anti-submarine) P-8s, their first deployments are to the Pacific. And we’re putting 60 percent of our fleet in the Pacific, versus 55 percent before the pivot.

“And something that I think it is important, that’s 60 percent of a much larger fleet than the 55 percent was. And so the number of ships in San Diego is going from 53 when I first came in to 59 now to 84 by 2023. We can’t do without San Diego.”

cprine@sduniontribune.com

