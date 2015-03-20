Cable show investigates 1995 midshipman murder case in Texas

Twenty years ago, a 16-year-old girl from Texas was found dead on a rural country road. She had beaten and shot twice in the face.

A former Air Force Academy cadet and a former Naval Academy midshipman were convicted of the death of Adrianne Jones, and on Monday, the Investigation Discovery channel explored the love-triangle murder.

The show "People Magazine Investigates" looked into the arrests and convictions of David Graham and Diane Zamora. The episode, titled "In the Name of Love," revolved around how the high school sweethearts and engaged couple killed Jones because of a romantic rivalry.

On Dec. 4, 1995 Jones was found dead in a Fort Worth suburb. About nine months later, Zamora, a 17-year-old plebe, and her boyfriend pleaded not guilty to capital murder charges. Soon after, Zamora was dismissed from the Naval Academy.

She maintains her innocence to this day.

During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that Graham had cheated on Zamora with Jones. Reports then indicate that Zamora demanded Graham kill Jones. Months later, she confessed to other midshipmen that she and her boyfriend killed someone. Those mids reported it to academy officials, who then called the police.

Zamora told police that she made those statements to the midshipmen, but that she had made the information up. Graham confessed to police that he shot Jones.

Police said at the time that the lovers created a plan to kill Jones and dump her body, weighted with barbells, into a nearby lake.

On the night she was killed, police said Graham picked up Jones on a fake date. Zamora was hiding in the trunk, and when they arrived at the lake she bashed Jones in the head with a barbell. Graham then shot her with a 9 mm semiautomatic handgun, police said.

Zamora and Graham later recanted their confessions to police, both saying that the other person was responsible for the crime.

In February 1998, Zamora was found guilty of capital murder and was sentenced to a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment with the eligibility of parole after 40 years. Graham was found guilty months later and also received a life imprisonment.

Since her conviction, Zamora has participated in several TV interviews, including Dateline in 2007.

To watch the episode, go to www.investigationdiscoverygo.com.

