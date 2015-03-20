Buried ammunition, explosives found buried at a Frito-Lay factory in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Tribune News Service) — Buried ammunition and explosives were found at a Frito-Lay factory in southwest Charlotte Wednesday evening. Employees discovered them while digging on the company’s property.

Police and fire crews responded to the factory at 2911 Nevada Blvd. shortly after 5:30 p.m.

Police said the number of shells and mortars on the site are unknown. None of the devices were detonated and no employees were injured.

Nevada Boulevard was closed in both directions.

The property was previously the Camp Greene military base, built in 1917 to train soldiers for World War I, and police said the land had been used as an ammunition depot. Officials are in contact with the U.S. military because the ammunition is government-issued property, police said.

Chris Kuechenmeister, a Frito-Lay spokesperson, said the company is cooperating fully with law enforcement as the matter is investigated.

