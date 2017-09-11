Quantcast

Burial service this week for Texas sailor killed on USS John McCain

By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 11, 2017

KILLEEN, Texas — A burial service with military honors is set for Thursday for a Texas sailor killed when his ship, the USS John McCain, collided with an oil tanker last month near Singapore.

The Texas General Land Office says 20-year-old Electronics Technician 3rd Class John Henry Hoagland III will be buried in the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.

Hoagland is one of 10 sailors who died Aug. 21. He joined the Navy in July 2015 shortly after graduating from Shoemaker High School in Killeen.
He'd been assigned to the McCain since last October.

previous coverage

John Hoagland, 20, of Killeen, Texas is photographed aboard the USS John McCain. His mother Cynthia Kimball said the Navy told her that her son is among the missing seamen following a collision with an oil tanker near Singapore on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.
CYNTHIA KIMBALL VIA AP

article continues below 

0

comments Join the conversation and share your voice!  

from around the web

more top news