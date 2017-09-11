Burial service this week for Texas sailor killed on USS John McCain
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 11, 2017
KILLEEN, Texas — A burial service with military honors is set for Thursday for a Texas sailor killed when his ship, the USS John McCain, collided with an oil tanker last month near Singapore.
The Texas General Land Office says 20-year-old Electronics Technician 3rd Class John Henry Hoagland III will be buried in the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Hoagland is one of 10 sailors who died Aug. 21. He joined the Navy in July 2015 shortly after graduating from Shoemaker High School in Killeen.
He'd been assigned to the McCain since last October.
