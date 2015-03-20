Bullied while growing up poor, he decided to help others and spent 50 years in uniform

NORFOLK, Va. (Tribune News Service) — In the 1970s, a young Marine named Larry Carter stood alongside the Intracoastal Waterway, rifle in hand, watching a military boat filled with nuclear weapons glide by.

He sits now, almost 50 years later and at the dusk of his career, next to that same pier in Chesapeake.

After his military career and more than four decades in Norfolk’s police department and sheriff’s office, Carter retired last month. The 69-year-old tells the story of the nuclear weapons casually; compared to the many other stories from his past, it feels insignificant.

“Just to give you a heads up, he can talk for a while,” a sheriff’s office spokeswoman, Deanna Leblanc, wrote in an email while arranging an interview with Carter.

His story — before the Marines and law enforcement — began with a self-professed “terrible” childhood.

Carter grew up in Norfolk, living in poverty with his father and "extremely evil” step-mother.

“The neighbors didn’t want us there, and they certainly didn’t want their kids hanging around me,” he said. “I’d be teased because I couldn’t spell (...) and because of my dirty clothes.”

By high school, Carter had bulked up and was no longer a target. But his experience being bullied made him empathetic — and guided the rest of his life.

“I wasn’t the victim anymore,” he said. “But I wasn’t gonna allow anybody else to be a victim either.”

So after high school, he began a life of service by enlisting in the Marines in 1969. For the first time, he had superiors who believed in him and pushed him to become a drill instructor.

Despite his success, childhood insecurities weighed heavy on his psyche; when called for a meeting with his superiors, Carter assumed he was being let go. Instead, the sergeant told him, “You don’t understand — you’re a natural at this. This is what you’re supposed to be doing.”

In 1976, after four years in the Marines, he took this newfound confidence to the Norfolk Police Department. Thanks to his military experience, he was quickly offered the job of training Norfolk’s SWAT team.

“I wasn’t that stuttering shy kid any longer,” he said. “So I accepted the new responsibility.”

It would be one of the most rewarding — and harrowing — chapters of his life.

Carter said the Norfolk SWAT team at the time was “very inadequate,” with only one training day a month. The department had, according to Carter, “a few bad episodes” where teams were sent into dangerous situations they weren’t properly trained for.

Carter channeled his background as a drill sergeant and immediately put his SWAT members through an intensive 12-week training program. By graduation, they were ready to be a team. They had a party to celebrate, finally relaxing and playfully “cussing out” Carter.

But that was only the first chapter of a very long night.

April 14, 1984

As Carter tells his stories, there are times when a name or date escapes his memory — “old age,” he chuckles — but he remembers every detail of graduation night.

It was April 14, 1984. After the party, Carter got two hours of sleep when he woke up to the phone ringing. A police officer and civilian had been killed by a mentally troubled man who fired a rifle at them from his home. The SWAT team was needed immediately.

Carter pulled up to a one-story, white house around 11 p.m. and saw his newly graduated team awaiting instructions. The shooter, 39-year-old Nathaniel Robertson, had barricaded himself inside — they would later find an arsenal of weapons stockpiled in his home. Carter spent all night evacuating neighbors, giving orders and guiding negotiations.

“It was raining. It was cold. It was miserable weather, and (we) stayed out there for over eight hours,” he said.

At first light, an armed Robertson ran out of the house. When he fired at the SWAT team, they shot and killed him.

“Our very first operation, we were forced to take a life,” Carter said. “But we were forced to take that life.”

Robertson had killed 25-year-old Diane Lambino, a Virginia Beach woman who was sitting in a car in front of his house. He also shot and killed one of the officers who showed up after the shooting, 26-year-old Douglas Drye.

‘No longer about me’

After that night, the Norfolk SWAT team continued to train together, but Carter knew his role needed to change.

“I realized that I have to start shrinking,” he said. “I can’t have the spotlight on me, I can’t have everybody turning to me for the answers.”

He spent the next two decades shrinking so that he could train the next generation of leaders. The team improved so much it was chosen as one of two SWAT teams in the country to train Marines in close quarters combat.

“That was a highlight because I didn’t do that. Those team members had talent better than mine. That’s how (our SWAT training program) grew to be recognized,” he said. “It was no longer about me.”

In 2002, he left the SWAT team to work at the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office, where he was promoted to major and helped develop leadership programs.

After years of working, Carter said he’s ready for a break.

“In my career, do I have regrets? It’s kind of like my childhood — I would never want to live a day of it over again,” he said. “But I wouldn’t change it for pretty much anything.”

