Bulgarian military copter pilot dies after crash at sea
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: June 9, 2017
SOFIA, Bulgaria — The pilot of a Bulgarian military helicopter has died after the chopper crashed into the Black Sea during a tactical drill.
The defense ministry announced Friday that an AS 565 Panther helicopter plunged into the water seven miles off the coast while carrying out a maneuver during artillery shooting exercises.
The ministry says the crew captain died hours later in a hospital, while the other two crew members were admitted for treatment in a military hospital.
The cause of the crash is being investigated.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Sheriff: Fired worker had plan to kill former co-workers
Unsealed 75 years after the Battle of Midway: New details of an alarming WWII press leak
South Korea says it will abide by US missile defense agreement
Death toll from Kabul blast tops 150
North Korea test-fires cruise missiles as South suspends THAAD deployment
School at only Navy base in South Korea to close after nearly 60 years