Buffalo Sabres pay tribute to military veterans

Kyle Okposo is still getting to know the Buffalo community. It's been a pretty smooth transition for the Sabres forward, acquired by the organization over the summer. He sees similarities between Western New York and his home state of Minnesota where he grew up and went to college.

So it was with ease that he shook hands, posed for photos and signed autographs at the Buffalo VA Medical Center Thursday afternoon.

Joined by his teammates Ryan O'Reilly, Jake McCabe and Brian Gionta, they were the capstone of a pre-Veterans Day program, featuring speakers and salutes to all four branches of the American armed services.

"It's awesome. It reminds me a lot of home, being in Minnesota," Okposo said, standing in the hallway of the Buffalo VA Medical Center after spending nearly an hour meeting veterans and staff. "People here are just so genuine and you see everyone is just an avid fan. It's pretty cool to see when you can put smiles on their faces. At the end of the day, they're what keeps our country running. They protect our liberties at home and can't say enough about the veterans and their service."

The four arrived after a late morning practice in KeyBank Center, catching the tail end of the program which included patriotic songs, the laying of a wreath and the retiring of the flag by a color guard.

"During that ceremony, it was pretty emotional," O'Reilly said. "You think of how many people here have lost friends and people that they fought alongside with. It was a pretty emotional time and to experience that was special."

The solemnity became celebration as veterans and staff workers met with the Sabres. The fans shared stories, offered encouragement and kindly and optimistically asked the players to get a few more points.

It was one of two events Sabres players attended on Thursday as Zach Bogosian, Marcus Foligno, Johan Larsson, Matt Moulson, Casey Nelson and Sam Reinhart visited the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park.

While honoring American servicemen and servicewomen for Veterans Day, Nov. 11 is also observed in Canada as Remembrance Day. Both holidays evolved out of Armistice Day, to commemorate the treaty which ended the First World War.

"Even though I'm Canadian both countries celebrate it," O'Reilly, a native of Clinton, Ontario, said. "We wouldn't be able to play this game if it wasn't for how people fought for us so anything we can do and any way we can help, it's the least we can do. It's just nice to be around people who are so appreciative of it. For us to be part of it in any way that's special."

There were some personal connections for the players. Okposo said his grandfather served in World War II and one of his college roommates went into the military. Spending time with veterans brings to mind the people he knows who served and made sacrifices. This year in particular, two days after a contentious presidential election, it hits even closer to home, as a way to find commonality and unity.

"There's been a lot of turmoil in our country you could say over the last 16 months with the elections and the campaigns and a real sense of divide in America," Okposo said. "But at the end of the day, what's important is the men and women that are fighting out there to protect our liberties and protect our freedom. We have to make sure that we're giving back and recognizing their service because without them we wouldn't have this great country. Couldn't be more proud to be an American.

"I think we have to come together as a country and no better place to start than here."

Friday's game between the Sabres and New Jersey Devils will feature several promotions for Military Appreciation Night. The team will wear camouflage jerseys during warm-ups, to be auctioned at sabres.com/auctions to benefit the Buffalo Sabres Foundation. The foundation will donate $10,000 to Veterans One-stop Center, WNY Heroes, the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park, and the Altamont Homeless Veterans Program. Active, reserve, National Guard and retired military personnel can purchase game tickets in the 300 Level for $25 and military members will receive a 25 percent discount at the Sabres Store on Nov. 11.

Sabres fans can also bring the iconic velvet Crown Royal bags to KeyBank Center which will be filled with personal care items and donated to active military personnel. Crown Royal will also make a donation to United Service Organizations (USO) for each bag that is collected.

