Buddy program in Illinois pairs students with veterans

QUINCY, Ill. — Illinois fifth-grader M.J. Mefford was feeling pretty lucky because she got to spend some time with one of her good buddies, U.S. Marine Corps veteran George Herendeen.

"I like it that I get to see George once a month. It gives us a chance to learn more about the people who saved our country," M.J. said.

"I love doing it because I get to pass on knowledge that I've learned over the years, plus I get a buddy or adopted grandchild, depending what we want to call it that year," Herendeen said. "They're always so sweet."

The school's buddy program pairs students in Joann Ellerman's class with residents of the Illinois Veterans Home, and organizers say the program's monthly get-togethers during the school year benefit both young and old.

"It's all about building that relationship with an older generation, hoping they learn from the veterans," Ellerman said. "With our school, it's all about serving others. We're hoping by visiting, we make somebody's day, make them smile, give them something to look forward to."

Veterans Home resident Lois Hammitt loves the program because it keeps her involved with young people.

"I look forward to it every time," said Hammitt, who greeted her fifth-grade buddy Mia Vahlkamp with a hug. "This fall when we started, this little girl came in and said: 'I am so glad I got you. My best friend was your buddy last year, and she said I hope you get Lois.' "

Mia said it's fun spending time with her buddy.

"They can interact with people and have more fun, play different games," Mia said. "They might not be able to get out as much or see children."

A March get-together started out with a buzz of conversation and catching up, then the generations worked together to identify "antique" items pictured in 57 photographs.

"You have to guess what it is. Feel free to reminisce, tell your student what it is or if you used it," said Sara Colgrove, an activity therapist at the Veterans Home.

Air Force veteran Leonard Jarrett and his buddy Jackson Moss easily identified a cassette tape player, and Jarrett described some of the knobs once seen on a car's dashboard, including a cigarette lighter. Other photos showed a treadle sewing machine and the handle for rolling car windows up and down.

"It gives us as vets a chance to see the next generation and associate with them. We share things that we have in common and get to know somebody in the local community," Jarrett said.

"I think it's nice to keep the veterans company," Jackson said.

Friendship blossoms as the pairs work together on projects, such as building gingerbread houses at Christmastime, playing games, or fishing at a picnic to end the year.

"When the fifth-graders first come in, they are so shy but so excited because of all the classes before them. Mrs. Ellerbrock's been doing this for more than 20 years," Colgrove said. "The residents help them feel more comfortable and learn that we can have fun together no matter the age. Come April and May, you can't get those kids to be quiet. They're having fun. They enjoy their buddies."

The Quincy Exchange Club sponsors the program, which used to involve several schools but has dwindled to only St. Dominic's in recent years, and provides the bus transportation for the students, along with refreshments.

Club President Brian Koch works with Ellerman and Colgrove to coordinate the program.

"It's fun to watch the kids light up around the vets," Koch said. "My daughter went through the program. She loved it and kept in contact with her buddy for several years until he passed away. I think the kids really do enjoy it."

The residents enjoy the time together -- and reminders of their buddies even when they're not around.

"They make things and bring to us when they come sometimes," Hammitt said. "I've got three different things on my door, two that she made and one is a picture of she and I."

