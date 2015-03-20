Buckley airman dies after crashing into tree while snowboarding in Colorado

A 23-year-old airman stationed at Buckley Air Force Base died Tuesday morning after crashing into a tree while snowboarding at Eldora Mountain Resort near Nederland.

Eldora's ski patrol found the man unconscious and not breathing at 10:35 a.m. on Mule Shoe — a black diamond run — and began performing CPR on him, according to Boulder County sheriff's officials.

Cmdr. Nick Goldberger said crews tried to call in a medical helicopter, but it was grounded due to the high winds. An ambulance responded, but the snowboarder was pronounced dead at 11:18 a.m.

The sheriff's office first reported that the man who died was a skier, but Goldberger said there were some initial misunderstandings about what he was riding, and he was actually a snowboarder.

Officials at Buckley Air Force Base in Aurora confirmed Tuesday afternoon that the snowboarder was an airman stationed there, and said his name will not be released until 24 hours after his next of kin have been notified.

Goldberger said the Boulder County Coroner's Office responded to the death at Eldora, and is investigating.

No information on what led to the crash was available, but Goldberger said the snowboarder was wearing a helmet.

"Eldora Mountain Resort is saddened to announce that there has been a guest fatality at the ski area today," the resort said in a statement. "The Eldora Ski Patrol confirms that this patient was treated with a well-coordinated medical response, including multiple agency support, starting with EMR Ski Patrol, American Medical Response and Nederland Fire Department."

Eldora said any further information would come from the sheriff's office.

Tuesday's death is the first at Eldora since University of Colorado student Rob Miles died while skiing there in December of 2014.

